Proposed affordable apartment complex meets resistance from Cambridge Council

It’s turning into a “same song, second verse” scenario for representatives of an affordable apartment complex proposed to be built along Old South Main Street in Cambridge, on a vacant lot adjacent to Cambridge Christian School.
In May 2022, Paul Keenan, vice president of development for Reuter Walton approached the North Branch city council asking for a letter of support for state and county financing help for a potential 65-unit affordable apartment complex to be built along Main Street in North Branch — at the site of the old North Branch School Building. While the council ultimately approved the letter of support, multiple council members voiced their concerns or outright disapproval of the project. Since that time, a group of residents has started a petition and an organized campaign in opposition to that project, which has also been the topic of discussion among most of the council and mayoral candidates in the upcoming election.
In the case of the Cambridge project — which is also slated to be a 65-unit complex, the location wasn’t the primary point of contention. An email from Cambridge Christian School was read into the record welcoming the complex as neighbors. Additionally, back in May 2021, the council unanimously approved providing a letter of support for state financing of the project. Rather, it was a requested exception to normal city code regarding the number of garages that proved to be the sticking point that resulted in a 2/2 vote on the motion to approve a Planned Unit Development amendment for the property. As a result of the tie vote, the council approved tabling the agenda item until the Nov. 7 meeting to allow Councilmember Kersten Barfknecht-Conley — who was absent from the Oct. 17 meeting due to illness — to in essence break the tie, assuming the other four council members keep their vote the same.
NUMBER OF GARAGES
According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, the current city code calls for one garage per unit and one additional parking spot per unit. However, “a PUD may depart from the strict application of performance standards associated with traditional zoning to maximize the development potential of the land.” In this case, the developers are offering to put in 147 open parking spaces instead of at least 65 open parking spaces and 65 garages.
According to Keenan, the request is solely based on the current financial constraints of constructing garages or underground parking, especially considering all 65 units will fall within state affordable rental housing guidelines.
“We had looked at providing underground parking, but due to rising costs and new design requirements from Minnesota Housing — we actually have to insulate the underside of the garage — it costs about $35,000 per underground stall,” Keenan told the council. “We did price out some above-ground garages in the last two weeks and those came in at $26,500 per stall. So to provide 65 covered stalls would be between $1.7 and $2.3 million added to the project, which we cannot financially support given our lower rents.”
Keenan added that if garages were required, rent would have to be increased by $125 to $400 per month.
COUNCIL REACTION
All four members of the council were discouraged by the lack of garages but to varying degrees.
“Why would we not have at least a few garages, if that was something the resident wanted?” asked Councilmember Mark Ziebarth.
Councilmember Bob Shogren was much more point-blank in his objection to no garages. “The city has an ordinance that says we will have a garage for every unit. I feel that allowing garages to not exist in this project is setting a precedence.
“This is a money issue,” he continued. “So your profits aren’t going to be so high.”
City Administrator Evan Vogel addressed the issue of setting a precedence. “I think for the city council, through a PUD, which is the appropriate mechanism by which to work with a developer, to say ‘we want affordable housing, our community needs affordable housing, this is the exact mechanism by which you get to look at these on a case by case basis.’ And today you get to say if you choose to, that because of the overarching economic environment adversely affecting developers, you still want to encourage this development today. But as a long-standing practice, we will be seeking to maintain the garage requirement.”
Shogren asked Keenan if requiring 65 garages would be a deal-breaker.
“Yes, it is,” said Keenan. “We could build a few, but we can’t build 65. We don’t have $1.7 million. That is well in excess of any profit we would make.”
Mayor Jim Godfrey was the only one who didn’t have reservations about no garages. “If we do garages, that means no building, which means no family affordable housing. If the choice is garages and no project, I would lean towards doing the project. I do like Mark’s idea of doing a few garages so we have something to offer (renters).”
“I would like to see some garages,” said Councilmember Lisa Iverson. “If somebody can afford a little extra to put their car in a garage, it would be nice to see them have the option to rent a garage.”
Ultimately, Ziebarth made a motion to approve the PUD, but to modify it to include nine garages — one for each of the four-bedroom apartments. That was the motion that failed on the 2-2 tie vote, with Ziebarth and Godfrey voting yes and Iverson and Shogren voting no.
During the discussion regarding whether or not to table the item to the next meeting, Keenan told the council that by tabling it, he would be able to do some additional number-crunching to determine how many garages they could afford to build before it became financially unfeasible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.