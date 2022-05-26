Isanti County Public Works, along with the Sheriff’s Office, the city of Cambridge, and a few construction-based businesses invited the public to the first-ever event showcasing employees in the industry. Attendees were able to climb into some of the machinery, try out an excavation simulator, receive information and a few freebies, and even meet Smokey the Bear. Despite the threats of rain, the event was well attended and organizers hope to make this an annual event held in conjunction with National Public Works Week.
Public gets closer look at public works at ‘Touch a Truck’
