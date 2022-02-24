In 2018, the North Branch City Council adopted a new Comprehensive Plan resulting in revisions to the city’s Comprehensive Land Use map. The next step in the process is to update the zoning map to align with the changes to the Comprehensive Land Use map.
As such, the City of North Branch is seeking the public’s input as it moves forward. The City will be hosting an open house from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, at City Hall, 6408 Elm Street.
At the open house, the public will be able to review the maps and to ask questions about the changes in the comprehensive plan.
Included in the changes on the map are rezoing of some agricultural zones to industrial and changes to low density residential areas that were previously zoned as rural residential.
For more information, visit www.ci.north-branch.mn.us or call 651-674-8113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.