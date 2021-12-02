Public invited to watershed workshop

The public is invited to attend a workshop to learn about the Rum River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, the natural resource issues it addresses, and ways to provide input on the plan.The meeting, held online via Zoom, will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Eighteen local government units, with support from state agencies and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, created the plan to align local water plans on watershed boundaries (instead of county boundaries) and improve natural resource management coordination and outcomes. Local input also played a significant role in developing the plan. The Rum River Watershed intersects ten counties.
Workshop attendees will learn about the new watershed plan, the issues addressed, and the priorities identified for the next 10 years. They will also have the opportunity to have questions about the plan answered by those who drafted it, and be able to submit opinions and written comments on the plan.
A public hearing will also be held on Jan. 10, designed to seek public opinion. Details on the public hearing are forthcoming.
To view the draft watershed plan, visit www.millelacsswcd.org. The group welcomes completed comment forms about the plan found on the website, even if one is unable to attend the workshop. However, those that complete the form after the workshop will likely feel best equipped to provide input. To receive the link for the online workshop email Lgodfrey@isantiswcd.org or visit www.millelacsswcd.org. If you have questions, call the Isanti SWCD at 763-689-3271.
