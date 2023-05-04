The Rotary Club of Cambridge & Isanti invites students and the general public to attend its 2023 Law Day Celebration featuring Minnesota Supreme Court Justice G. Barry Anderson, local officials, and community leaders. The event will be held in the Cambridge Christian School Gymnasium on May 25 from 10:00-10:45 a.m.
Currently the court’s longest-serving justice, G. Barry Anderson joined the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2004 after six years on the Minnesota Court of Appeals. He previously was a partner in the Minneapolis and Hutchinson law firm of Arnold, Anderson & Dove, PLLP and served the City of Hutchinson as City Attorney.
Other event participants include Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad, Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich, and Rotary Club member/ local attorney Clark Joslin.
The Honorable G. Barry Anderson
President Dwight D. Eisenhower first recognized Law Day in 1958, and Congress designated May 1 as Law Day in 1961. Ever since, Law Day has been an occasion to celebrate the role of the rule of law in society and to cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession.
The event schedule is as follows:
Rotary Club of Cambridge & Isanti Law Day Celebration
Thursday, May 25, 2023 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Cambridge Christian School Gymnasium
2211 Old Main Street South, Cambridge
Pledge of Allegiance Wayne Seiberlich Isanti County Sheriff
National Anthem Instrumental Cambridge Christian School Students
Law Day and Speaker Introduction Clark Joslin, Esq. Rotary Club of Cambridge & Isanti. Joslin & Moore Law Offices, P.A.
Law Day Address The Honorable G. Barry Anderson Minnesota Supreme Court
Closing Remarks Jeff Edblad, Esq. Isanti County Attorney.
