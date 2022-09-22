Question of property’s ownership complicates Lent/Stacy merger

The upcoming merger of Lent Township and the city of Stacy took a strange turn recently as the true ownership of a property that is being discussed for annexation by the city of North Branch came into question, thus putting that property in limbo.
Early this year, Lent township announced plans to be absorbed by the city of Stacy, claiming Chisago City and North Branch both had designs on unilaterally annexing sections of the township.
Since then, Lent and Stacy have begun the process of joining. The city of North Branch claimed to be blindsided by this action and has repeatedly expressed, through Mayor Jim Swenson and others, that it has no intention of forcibly taking land from Lent. According to state statute, cities have the authority to forcibly annex properties in townships if certain conditions are met.
Since the Stacy/Lent merger was announced, North Branch has been working with Lent to settle new boundary lines because some current Lent residents, who live on the border of North Branch, would rather join it than Stacy. These residents’ properties are slated to be annexed to North Branch pursuant to their wishes.
According to North Branch City Administrator Renae Fry, during a joint work session with the Lent Town Board, Lent Town Board Supervisor Carolyn Cagle was insistent that a particular parcel was owned by a person named Mary Price, who did not want to be annexed to North Branch. Based on that information, the municipalities agreed on Lent’s proposed new borders.
Shortly before the Sept. 13 North Branch city council meeting, however, a third party contacted Fry and informed her the property in fact belongs to Dave Haugen, who assumed his property was one of those planned to be annexed to North Branch, a move he supported.
Fry said after the meeting that she assumed it was an oversight on Cagle’s part.
“We don’t look at maps like this every day,” she said.
During council discussion, Councilmember Patrick Meacham said he was concerned there may have been more at play.
“We were working with them in good faith,” he said during the meeting. “That doesn’t sound like a negotiation of good faith, so that concerns me.”
According to Fry, the city of North Branch received a letter from Lent indicating they were not willing to renegotiate the proposed maps, which would leave Haugen’s property as part of Lent Township and thus eventually the City of Stacy.
The agenda item was informational only, and the council directed Fry to contact the property owners and Lent town board directly to clear up the misunderstanding before any maps are finalized.
As of Thursday, Sept. 15, Fry said the Lent Township board was looking into the matter, and she had not spoken directly with Haugen.
2023 PRELIMINARY TAX LEVY
The council also discussed the proposed 2023 tax levies for operation and debt services, an increase from 2022 that will nonetheless continue a downward trend in the tax rate for North Branch property owners.
Thanks to increases in median home values, the tax rate – which has been decreasing for years – will make a precipitous drop for 2023, going from 44.1% to 37.94, according to a slide show presented to the council in August.
The levy itself will increase by 6%, but Mayor Jim Swenson was adamant that this did not mean a 6% increase for taxpayers.
On a $293,000 home, the median value in North Branch, taxes will go up $94 per year, according to the city.
Councilmember Kelly Neider proposed adding a 10% pay increase for council members to the proposed 2023 levy, based on research she said she did about nearby municipalities.
“We’re far below the accommodations of other communities,” she said.
This proposal was opposed by Councilmembers Meacham, Canada, and Blomquist, who argued that it looked bad during an economic downturn, regardless of the minimal impact (.05%) it may actually have on the levy. Neider ultimately conceded on the proposal, saying it was “dead in the water.”
ODDS AND ENDS
Also during the Sept. 13 meeting, the council:
•Voted to change insurance agents. After hearing from both Marsh McLennan Agency and USI Insurance Services LLC, its current agent, in a special session, the city opted to accept the former’s proposal; and
•Was informed the city zoning laws have been rearranged into a chart format in an attempt to make them more user-friendly and accessible. Though phrased as a repeal on the official record, Fry assured the meeting no substantive changes were made to the laws – they were merely rearranged. Council member Bob Canada heartily endorsed this new system, having recently used it for official business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.