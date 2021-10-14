A new recycling facility may soon be available in Isanti County after the Isanti County Board of Commissioners approved a recycling facility license for Corbin Miller of Miller Recycling.
Miller will now have to get a permit from Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and then request a building permit from the county before constructing a pole type shed at the facility, located at 30035 Buchanen Street Northeast, Isanti. It is expected to be a metal recycling facility.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business, the board:
•Set a public hearing regarding its intent to approve a resolution for the appointment of the office of county recorder. Currently, the county recorder is an elected position. The public hearing will take place Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 9:30 a.m.
•Approved the renewal of the contract for fiscal year 2022 and the Biennial Service Agreement Plan for 2022-2023 with Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services for Isanti County Health and Human Services.
•Authorized the 2022 insurance renewals.
•Approved the 2022 Medica Health Plan for group retiree insurance, and the counties intent to exit the Minnesota Merit System.
•Approved a contract with Prosecuter by Karpel for a software program for the Isanti County Attorney’s Office.
•Approved the final payment for the 2021 pavement preservation project. The final payment was $204,884, and the total cost of the project was approximately $3.78 million.
•Approved payments for the right-of-way acquisition for the Isanti County State Aid Highway 5 project, as well as a resolution authorizing eminent domain to acquire the additional property needed. The project will take place in 2022.
•Approved 2021-2022 snow plow bid, the government center HVAC upgrade, and the parking lot drainage/regrading for the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.
•Approved a joint powers agreement and court amendment with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the agreement with Anoka County for contract beds at the juvenile treatment facility.
•Approved the criminal justice data network and joint powers agreement with the BCA.
•Approved a proposal with ArcaSearch for e-commerce land records.
•Heard a report regarding the sale of tax-forfeited land.
