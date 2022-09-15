Regional Library Board declines to move controversial book

A controversial book dealing with sexual education for youth will continue to be offered in the same location within the East Central Regional Library’s branches as it always has following a 16-1 vote among the ECRL’s Board to reject a reconsideration of the book’s placement. The lone nay vote came from Board Vice President and Mille Lacs County Commissioner Genny Reynolds.
The book in question, titled “It’s Perfectly Normal,” by Robie H. Harris, has been the subject of book-banning movements nationally for many years. Locally, the debate has come to a head in the last several months as multiple requests have been submitted to either outright remove the book from library shelves, or at the very least move it from its current location in what was generalized by those complaining as the “children’s” section to the “adult” section.
According to ECRL Executive Director Carla Lydon, the book, which is labeled as being geared towards 10-year-olds and up, is actually placed in the “Juvenile Non-fiction” subsection of the children’s section. Lydon explained the children’s section is broken up into non-specified age ranges that include a section for “picture books,” “juvenile (youth) fiction,” and “juvenile (youth) non-fiction.” Beyond that, there is a “Teen” section and an “Adult” section in each of the libraries.
Lydon added there are currently three copies of the book in the ECRL system, and that those copies are floated between the 14 branches. A search for the book on the ECRL website on Wednesday, June 14 indicated two copies were currently located at the Cambridge branch and the third was located at the North Branch location. One of the copies at the Cambridge branch was listed as “available” and the other two copies were “checked out.”
The initial requests to remove or relocate the book were rejected by one or more of the branch librarians, along with Lydon, which is the standard procedure for handling complaints. Following that, a formal request for reconsideration was put before the entire Board by Nancy Grossman.
That request, along with a litany of public comments, was made before the board during their August meeting. At that meeting, the board formed a committee to look into among other things the legalities of such a request. That committee, headed by Patricia Frank from Chisago County, presented its findings to the board at their Sept. 12 meeting.
MORE PUBLIC COMMENT
Ahead of the vote, the board allowed for public comment on the topic, with each speaker limited to 2 minutes and an overall time limit of 30 minutes. In spelling out these rules, board president Bruce Groulx noted that since the last meeting, the board had received 121 “pages” of public comment on the topic, plus comments from students and additional comments sent in before the August meeting.
“I just want the public to be aware that there has been a great number of comments that have been received,” Groulx said.
Given the 30-minute limit, 14 people were allowed to speak, with eight of those being offended by the book and six being opposed to the banning or moving of the book.
The overall sentiment of those who find the book offensive was that the pictures contained in the book are extremely graphic and not suitable for younger kids who may stumble across the book. They claim the book has been deemed as “pornographic” and therefore isn’t afforded the same Freedom of Speech liberties.
“In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court defined obscenity as whether a word depicts or describes in a patently offensive way sexual conduct specifically defined by the applicable state law,” said a Cambridge resident. “Minnesota Statute lists one of the criteria for determining what is obscene is masturbation. We have some pictures of masturbation that came from that book.
“Although these and other laws might allow for the placement of this book within the library system, none of them specifically dictate where they are to be placed. That is up to you. A moral and ethical approach is necessary as well.”
“Why bring in one of the most controversial books and banned books in the last 10 years?” asked one speaker who identified herself as “a mother of five and grandmother of 11 and counting.”
“Why bring that to our library? It is a source of controversy. I would ask you to err on the side of caution. A 10-year-old is not able to process what that (book) is speaking about.”
Opponents of the removal or simple moving of the book point out that even moving it is a form of censorship. They also point out that although perhaps graphic, the book was written by a professional medical expert and is a tool for parents to teach their children about sex. They also refute the notion that young kids are apt to inadvertently stumble across it.
“Moving the book ultimately creates a barrier to access — it takes away access,” stated one speaker who identified herself as a staff member of the Chisago Lakes branch. “It will be harder to find. It won’t follow the logic of the rest of the classification system, and it will effectively be hidden due to the whim of a small group. It is a form of censorship.
“I have heard the same anecdote repeated — that some child while browsing in the library, is going to stumble across this book and see something they are not ready for. I have never seen that happen. That’s not saying it never has, and it’s not saying it never will. But this theoretical anecdote has taken over the narrative like this is something that happens all the time.
“If it is not for your kids, then by all means monitor them and keep it away from them. That’s your right and responsibility as a parent. But moving this book because you don’t think it’s right for other people’s kids is a violation of everyone else’s rights.”
BOARD’S REASONING IN MAKING DECISION
While giving its reasoning for recommending the rejection of moving the book, Patricia Frank of the Reconsideration Committee recited ECRL’s policies.
“ECRL has a responsibility to serve all residents of the community. It hereby adopts the philosophy that a public library will not curtail what an individual may or may not read, see, or hear. ECRL is aware that one or more persons may take issue with the selection of any specific item and will consider the expression of opinion of patrons. However, ECRL does not undertake the task of pleasing all patrons by the elimination of items selected under due deliberation. Anticipated approval or disapproval by persons or groups will not be considered in the selection process. Materials will not be sequestered except for the purpose of protecting them from damage or theft.
“Selection of materials will not be inhibited by the possibility the material may come into the possession of minors. Monitoring the reading and viewing of children is entirely the responsibility of their parents or legal guardians.”
Frank went on to cite case law in terms of interpreting the First Amendment of the Constitution.
“Libraries cannot remove books solely because they dislike the ideas contained in those books,” she said. “The government’s abilities to restrict or limit patrons’ First Amendment rights is extremely narrow and subject to strict scrutiny. Authorizing the forced removal of children’s books to the adult section of the library places a significant burden on library patrons’ ability to gain access to those books. Children searching specifically for those books in the designated children’s area of the library will be unable to locate them.
“If a parent wishes to prevent his or her child from reading a specific book, that parent can and should accompany the child to the library and should not prevent all children in the community from gaining access,” she continued. “These are all direct quotes from the United States Supreme Court.”
Frank concluded by saying that based on all of that, it was the consensus of the Reconsideration Committee that the book “It’s Perfectly Normal” remain in its current location. Frank then made that motion, which was seconded by Kanabec County Commissioner Rick Mattson.
During the discussion, Pine County Commissioner Terry Lovgren noted stated that as a commission, they didn’t approve of the book, but they were powerless to do anything about it.
“Our county board made the consensus that we wanted this book to not be in our libraries on our shelves because people can just order it, however after hearing from our attorney, we don’t have the right to go that far,” Lovgren said. “So we will be voting to leave the book where it’s at.”
“After reading the book ‘It’s Perfectly Normal,’ I found several things in there that I do not find to be perfectly normal,” Groulx said. “But that’s only my opinion. I’ve been sitting on the fence since the start as to where this book properly should be shelved. I think there’s no question it is not pornographic under the legal definition. It may not fit our individual perception of what pornography or obscenity is, but legally it is not.
“I have wrestled with what section it should be in,” he continued. “I have to put my faith in the staff.”
A SECOND MOTION
Immediately following that vote, Frank made a second motion that the board not allow for any additional requests for reconsideration of ‘It’s Perfectly Normal’ for a duration of five years. She explained the commission came to this decision based on the “immense time, labor and cost involved in a reconsideration request.”
“It takes little effort to complain about a book, but it takes a significant effort to defend the library’s acquisition or retention of these books,” she said. “There is little to no reason to believe the situation regarding ‘It’s Perfectly Normal’ will change in the near future. So to allow what would amount to badgering the library by continually asking for reconsideration of the book over and over again, I’m asking to put a moratorium on this particular book.”
During the discussion, it was noted this wasn’t an unusual thing for a library to do in these cases. It was also noted that this doesn’t prevent public comment about the book during meetings, and it doesn’t prevent similar requests for books of similar nature.
That motion passed on a 15-2 vote.
