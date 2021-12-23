Greater Minnesota residents with an idea to strengthen their community can now apply for partnership support from the University of Minnesota Extension Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships (RSDP). RSDP supports local innovation by connecting community ideas to University of Minnesota resources.
Community members work on diverse project teams that research, design and plan local sustainability projects with University students, faculty and staff. RSDP seeks ideas from diverse populations and those who have not previously partnered with the University. Project ideas are invited now through February 14. Award decisions will be made by RSDP’s five regional boards this spring.
“Now more than ever we need ideas and expertise from community members across Central Minnesota to help shape communities that are resilient in the face of change,” said Central RSDP Executive Director Molly Zins. “I encourage people to get in touch with me to talk about their ideas for making our communities more sustainable places.”
Examples of projects recently supported by the Central RSDP include work with Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Early Childhood Development on a nature-based curriculum, strategic planning for a halal meat-processing plant, development of a podcast series sharing diverse stories from communities along the Mississippi River, and research on affordable housing needs and opportunities in the region.
The Central RSDP serves Becker, Benton, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd and Wadena counties and the White Earth Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe sovereign Native nations. Learn more and share your idea.
Community members are encouraged to contact Zins at zend0007@umn.edu or 218-828-2332 to discuss their ideas and ask any questions. Successful projects are selected by the Central RSDP community-University governing board through a competitive process.
