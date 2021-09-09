The 24th Annual Lighted Snowflake Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 20. After having to be canceled last year due to COVID, the popular, traditional kickoff to the Christmas season makes its return to Cambridge. The parade route will be the same as 2019, starting at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Fern Street and heading north on Main Street near First Baptist Church, and ending in front of City Center Mall. The start time for the parade is 5:30 p.m.
Registration forms for businesses and organizations desiring to enter this year’s line-up are available on the North 65 Chamber of Commerce event calendar at https://business.north65chamber.com/events/details/cambridge-lighted-snowflake-parade-1805.
Only the first 80 completed entries will be accepted to keep the parade length to less than one hour.
The Lighted Snowflake Parade is funded completely by donations and profits from the Community Chili Feed, which will be held from 4 - 7:30 p.m. in the hallway area near SAC’s Enrichment Center at Cambridge City Center Mall (only if the COVID situation allows at that time, of course). If you would like to support this year’s event, checks can be made out to “Snowflake Parade” and sent to Laurie Solle, 28626 Drake St. NW, Isanti, MN 55040.
Questions can be referred to lauriefromcambridge@gmail.com.
