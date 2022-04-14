At one time Isanti County was home to 69 separate schools from about 1860 to 1972 that served thousands of students over the decades. During the initial settlement period of Isanti County in the late 1850s and early 1860s, schools would’ve been low on the list of priorities for area newcomers. Just securing an adequate dwelling and productive farmland was of greater importance at the time. Once the population began to increase in the 1880s and more families settled in, the need for formal education and schools became needed. Some of the earliest schools were often held in an old granary, cabin, summer kitchen, or farmhouse. Once enough funds were raised, a larger more permanent building was built.
The first officially recognized school in Isanti County was the Spencer Brook School District #1. In fact, given its location in the area predominantly settled first by East Coast English, Spencer Brook was the first English-speaking school in the county. Construction started in 1874 and finally wrapped up in 1877 for a total cost of $400. Many of the area’s country schools were similar in appearance. Backed by a sturdy wood frame, area schoolhouses were further outfitted with clapboard siding, wood shake shingles, rock or sandstone foundation, a brick chimney, and of course a belfry that housed the unmistakable sound of the school bell. The one-room structures had a wood stove for heat that was tended throughout the day in the cool months. After 1900, several schools throughout Isanti County were constructed of brick and some, believe it or not, were equipped with indoor toilets and electricity. Country schools were generally 3 miles apart in each township; some, however, were only 1.5 miles apart. As Isanti County grew, some townships had as many as seven separate schools. Students attending school would’ve made the round-trip journey on foot. If they were fortunate enough, some were delivered by wagon or other means. Oral histories from the late 19th Century note that in the winter months a “cutter” type sleigh was used to transport groups of students and teachers. The majority of children attending country school would’ve received an education through the 8th grade. Those wishing to pursue further education would’ve enrolled in a high school at either Braham or Cambridge. The curriculum focused on learning the English language, spelling, arithmetic, and geography. During the evening, some parents would attend brief lessons to learn the English language as well.
Initially, classes were held for one three-month term commencing usually in the spring or fall. However, to receive funding, schools were required to have an eight-month term. Interestingly enough a 1917 survey of the country schools revealed that only four had not adopted an eight-month school year. During the all-important harvest season, notably the potato crop, area students were given a “potato vacation.” This two-week respite from the classroom was not a normal vacation by today’s standards. During the “vacation”, children as well as adults, took to the fields to harvest the potato crops. Once the harvest was complete, students would return to the classroom.
Teachers were hired on a contractual basis. For example, a teacher’s contract from Wyanett School #42 in 1885 states “Flora King shall teach the school in the said district for the term of three months for the sum of twenty dollars a month, commencing on the 6th day of April 1885.” Applicants had to have a teaching certificate to be eligible; both men and women taught. An entire outline of regulations accompanied each contract.
An example of such from 1872 states, “Men teachers may take one evening a week for courting purposes, or two evenings if they go to church regularly.” Class sizes varied depending on location within the county and era. Early on in the county’s history, classes would have had only a handful of students. To put the population at the time of initial settlement in perspective, the 1860 census of the entire county reflected a mere 284 inhabitants (not including Native Americans).
As the area began to grow exponentially, the duration of the school year increased and class sizes for some larger country schools eclipsed 70 students per classroom!
As the population grew, many of the one-room schools were either added to or were completely replaced with a larger structure. As Isanti County continued to grow and motorized transportation became widely available, larger more centralized schools were constructed. Towns like Braham, Isanti, and Cambridge were the central “hubs” for larger multi-level roomier schools. During the late 1950s, nearly all of the country schools consolidated with larger, more centrally located districts. However, some of Isanti County’s country schools still held classes into the late 1960s and early 1970s. The last country schools to hold out until 1971 were the Moody District #6, West Riverside District #38, and Dalbo (Lincoln) District #40. The Lincoln School was the last country school in the State of Minnesota to close its doors. The consolidation and subsequent closure left many of the remaining buildings to become abandoned, demolished, or simply lost to time. Some area schools were repurposed for single-family dwellings or utilized to store materials such as grain and other farm-related materials. Approximately 25 percent of Isanti County’s country schools remain today.
Bridging the Past and Present – Old Time School
Every summer, students in grades 1-8 can experience what it would’ve been like attending a country school. Isanti County Historical Society once again is proud to offer Old Time School sessions at both of its historic country schools. Starting the second week in June through the first week in July, sessions will be held at West Riverside School and Spencer Brook. This tradition has been going strong for nearly five decades at West Riverside and more recently at Spencer Brook. Students dress in period clothing and have a day of activities steeped in past country school traditions. Poems, projects, group activities, games, and of course an outhouse at West Riverside are all part of the experience at our Old-Time School sessions.
So if you have a child, grandchild, great-grandchild, or know someone who does, visit Isanticountyhistory.org for information on pricing and enrollment. Online registration begins on April 20.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
