With a look around Isanti County, one will find several clues to the past. Whether it’s old schools, churches, barns, agricultural fields, or homes, they all tell a story. Most older homes and structures within Isanti County were primarily constructed with wood. However, around 1900 a newer, fancier applique began to pop up around towns and farms. Not only were bricks a bit nicer aesthetically speaking, but they also served an important purpose in the form of being fireproof. A look around the City of Cambridge and surrounding communities reveals several familiar buildings constructed of brick. Much of the west side of Main Street Cambridge was replaced with Rum River brick after a fire in 1901.
Just months later, a second fire took out several buildings on the east side of Main; those buildings also were replaced with brick. The original Isanti County Courthouse was built in 1887 of wood; it later received an upgrade to brick and reflects that change to this day. The Cambridge Launderer and Cleaners building is also constructed of brick sourced from the banks of the Rum River. The well-known Arlington Hotel and original Cambridge City Hall were both constructed with Rum River brick. A short drive east of Cambridge, on the corner of Highway 95 and County Road 2, stands the prominent Moody house. It, too, is constructed of Rum River brick.
As many farms began to see increased profits around the turn of the century, particularly from potato farming, many area homes were taking on a whole new look on the exterior. Homeowners and businesses didn’t have to go far though to get this upgrade. Isanti County was home to not one but three brickyards. The first brickyard was constructed in 1881 along the banks of the Rum River just southwest of the City of Cambridge. After resources ran dry, a second larger yard opened in 1900 near what is now Cambridge City Park. That sprawling brickyard occupied the east bank of the river, just south of the 2nd Avenue bridge, where it churned out millions of bricks until 1903. Looking at the site today, if one were to stand in the parking lot of Cambridge City Park along 2nd Avenue SW, one would see that the vein of clay that was the source of the bricks sat just up the hill east of the parking lot. Interestingly enough, that source of clay for the Cambridge brick had a distinct red-orange hue to its bricks compared to other yards in the area.
Heading north of Cambridge into Section 13 of Springvale Township is where the Springvale Brickyard operated an impressive yard from 1884 until approximately 1903. Situated along the banks of the Rum River, it, too, fired millions of bricks during its existence. First operated by Issac Edholm and Peter Larson, the Springvale yard was responsible for the handful of brick homes adjacent to the yard. In fact, the large 4-square home near the site of the old yard is made of Springvale brick. One of the more prominent and recognizable structures today showing Springvale brick is the West Riverside School just outside of Cambridge. Constructed near the end of brick production, West Riverside sits firmly upon brick manufactured just over 120 years ago. Looking at the outside of the school, it’s immediately evident that the brick used is much lighter in color. The clay mined at the Springvale yard was more of a beige and yellow compared to the red-orange bricks just a few miles downstream. Like many business ventures of the era, several owners laid claim to the Springvale yard. After 1890, Gustaf Walinder and Enoch Olson had joint ownership. As business and land interests changed, Gustaf Walinder eventually bought out his partner and was the sole owner of the Springvale yard until its closing. Interestingly enough, Walinder had emigrated from Sweden to Isanti County in 1889 and, within a few years of his arrival, was not only a business owner but held a sizable parcel of land, too.
However, just a few years into the new century, things were beginning to change for the Cambridge area brick industry. There’s no definitive reason for the decline in brick production, but the lack of raw material most likely played a key role, as did the newly constructed railroad, as it cut through Isanti County in 1899 supplying products for much less. So as you travel around central Isanti County and happen to spot a brick home or building that dates from 1881 to the early 1900s, you’re looking at bricks from one of the past brickyards along the banks of the Rum River.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
