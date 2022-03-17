Many communities throughout East Central Minnesota were at some point affected by catastrophic losses of life and property by fire. Several notable fires in the late 19th and early 20th centuries occurred throughout the region; Isanti County was no exception.
On this day in history 114 years ago, the City of Braham experienced a destructive fire known as the “St. Patrick’s Day Fire” which occurred in the overnight hours of March 17, 1908. The fire was one of two within a span of just a few days in Braham.
The new railroad through the county had brought many homesteaders, visitors, and especially new businesses to the Braham area. One of the more prominent businesses was the local hotel.
Upon its completion in 1899, the Tremont Hotel was advertised as, “A new hotel, that is well-light and heated throughout with the best prices to suit all.” Further touting its “Expansive feed and livery stable in connection,” the Tremont Hotel was one of the largest hotels in the area boasting three full levels. It was located just south of town on the west side of what is now Main Street in Braham.
After conducting a good amount of business and securing a foothold in the community for nearly a decade, the Tremont went up in flames on March 12, 1908. Although the cause of the fire was never determined, it was thought that chemicals used in fumigation for diptheria may have had something to do with the fire.
The ashes had barely cooled on what was left of the stately Tremont Hotel when the unthinkable happened yet again.
The St. Patrick’s Day fire started in the largest store in town on the southwest corner of what is now Main Street and Central Drive West. The Braham Mercantile, or “Big Store” as it was known, went up in flames taking nine buildings and fifteen businesses with it before finally being extinguished.
Opened for business in January of 1900, locals and visitors alike frequented the Big Store for many of their needs. Like many stores in the area, it was the central hub within Braham and offered everything from dry goods to farming equipment.
Many of the destructive fires of the time showed that the true cause of the fire was unknown. Did late-night St. Patrick’s Day revelry have something to do with the fire? Not likely in a village primarily made up of Swedes. Whatever the cause, having been constructed mostly of wood, it didn’t take long for the store to become fully engulfed in flames.
Fanned by the winds of early spring, Braham’s citizens could only stand by and watch as all of their familiar businesses turned to rubble and ash. Early crude firefighting equipment was deployed to help knock down some of the approaching flames but it was too little too late for many structures.
Total losses from the second 1908 blaze amounted to nearly $100,000, which’s approximately $2.7 million in today’s money.
After the fire, businesses along the west side of Main Street were rebuilt, many of which still stand today. As with many rural communities in the early 1900s, after extensive and damaging fires occurred, better hydrant systems and fire-fighting equipment were implemented.
Unfortunately, even with better fire suppression and building materials, the devastating blaze of 1908 wouldn’t be Braham’s last. The town endured five more fires through 1959, but none were as destructive as the St. Patrick’s Day blaze.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
