As we observe Memorial Day Monday, May, 30, we’d like to recognize all of those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. To honor the men and women who died while in service to their country, we’d like to share a story about Isanti County’s Bror Olof Hjelm.
Bror came to Isanti County with his parents in 1895 and settled in Springvale Township just a few miles from Dalbo. Like other Swedish emigrants, Bror left his homeland not entirely sure of what life in America would bring. Just as newcomers experienced before him during the American Civil War, arriving in a new, unfamiliar country to ultimately fight for it probably wasn’t anticipated. Back in Sweden however, it was expected through the Allotment System and mandatory conscription.
When fighting began overseas during World War I, America’s involvement didn’t occur until late in the war. After America’s declaration on Dec. 7, 1917, 558 of Isanti County’s brave young men and women answered the call. Twenty-nine-year-old Bror Hjelm’s occupation was listed as “farmer” at the time of the draft. Due to his age and occupation, he was deferred. In fact, due to the timing of the area harvest, Bror’s younger brother Frances was deferred as well.
Learning of his brother’s deferment, Bror went to the Isanti County Draft Board and stated, “As my brother has been deferred, it is my duty to take his place in service.” Bror’s offer was accepted, and on Dec. 12, 1917, he boarded a train in Cambridge and left for the army. After several months of training, Bror was assigned to Company H 327tth Infantry Regiment and once again boarded a ship; this time he was headed to France. Bror was part of the first Allied Americans to fight against the Germans in the pivotal, Second Battle of the Marne on the Western Front. Bror was mortally wounded during the first phase of a German attack, known as the Ludendorff Offensive, on July 16, 1918. He survived for only two days and died in a field hospital some 4,300 miles from his farm near Dalbo.
Upon receiving news of his death and not knowing if their son would be returned to them, his parents, Carl and Annie Hjelm held a memorial service in his honor on Sept. 1, 1918, at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo.
Local headlines declared Bror Olof Hjelm, “First to Go, First to Die” in a lengthy tribute to the fallen soldier. Bror was repatriated to Isanti County and was formally buried on Aug. 14, 1921.
Not only is Bror back home in Isanti County, but his name lives on through his great-great-nephew. Bror resides in Mounds View and carries the family name proudly.
So, on this upcoming Memorial Day 2022, pause for a moment of silence not only for Bror but for those in Isanti County and America who gave their lives to protect our freedom.
“We miss him much and his memory will always remain with us as he who has done his part in defending that noble flag of stars and stripes — the flag of our country — and for us.” – Rev. J. Albert Johnson, Aug. 14, 1921.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is executive director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
