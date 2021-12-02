As Christmas approaches, we’d like to share a glimpse into the past with readers. In this month’s article, we’ll take a trip back over 100 years to a small farm between Isanti and Cambridge during Christmas. Before doing so, a little background of the location and family is in order.
The Eastlund family is of Swedish descent. Its first presence in Isanti County dates back to 1857 when Olaf Eastlund, along with other settlers, left Chisago County to look for work in Princeton. Olaf and members of his party originally planned on settling in Chisago County, but much of the prime land there had already been settled. Along with limited land offerings, differing views concerning religious doctrines further motivated the group to head west. As Olaf and his party headed toward Princeton, they stopped in an area just south of present-day Cambridge. Taking note of the many pleasant lakes and meadows around the area, his party spent several days in an old abandoned cabin near a crudely constructed sawmill. Not finding land or work to his liking near Princeton, Olaf returned to the area between Isanti and Cambridge where he found suitable land for a future homestead, and by 1859, he had built a cabin. In March of 1860, 26-year-old Olaf, his wife Lovisa, and their infant son Peter finally settled down on the land just east of present-day Highway 65 on County Road 19. Aside from three years of military service in the Civil War and the U.S. Dakota War of 1862, Olaf remained in the area the rest of his life, where he and Lovisa raised 6 children.
The following excerpt is from one of Olaf and Lovisa’s granddaughters, Lenore (Eastlund) Carlson. Lenore was born in 1906 and grew up just east of Olaf and Lovisa’s homestead on the Edwin Eastlund farm near the crossroad town of Bodum. In her memoirs, the church she’s referring to is the North Isanti Baptist Church, which was (and still is) just up the road from her farm growing up.
Lenore’s memoirs of her life are available for viewing at the Isanti County Historical Society. She passed away in 2000 at the age of 94 and was laid to rest at the North Isanti Baptist Cemetery.
Christmas Memories
“My first recollection of Christmas was at home, waking up early in the morning with the sounds of our parents moving around. Dad was getting dressed to go to church for the 6 o’clock Julotta service, (Julotta is a traditional Swedish Christmas service.) In the early years, he always walked the mile from our home. It was not very easy for some of the folks to come that early when they had to drive the horses or walk.
“It was a thrill to approach the church and see the lights in the windows and to hear the sleigh bells ringing as the horses with sleds came along the roads. The interior of the church was lighted with gas lights and candles. In the front of the room at the right, stood a large Christmas tree with candles which were lit by the janitor and cautiously watched during the service. There were garlands of red streamers and bells hanging from the lights to the corners of the building.
“Mother was usually home with the family. We had been told that Santa Claus, whoever he was, would be coming during the night to put something into our long black woolen stockings, which we hung on the back of a chair. I suppose there was a little doll or some other toy, or some candy, not too much, but we were thrilled to find whatever there was.
“As we grew older, I remember my sister and I received beautiful porcelain dolls dressed in dainty little dresses that Aunt Kate had sewed for them. We lifted them carefully out of the boxes and enjoyed many hours of entertainment with them until the cloth bodies were worn out. When most of us were very young, we did not have a Christmas tree. Later on, when we were old enough to enjoy one, Dad would go out and cut one and set it up in the front room. We decorated it with cranberry, popcorn, and paper chains, and a few candles clipped on the branches. We had to watch carefully while the candles were lit to prevent any fire.
“After we began to have a tree, we enjoyed distributing our gifts on Christmas Eve, because in the morning we had to rise early to attend Julotta, and also attend to the barn chores before we went or after we arrived home. None wanted to wait under such tension. Consequently, as early as possible, we had our Christmas Eve supper, which was also special.
“There was a large platter of lutefisk, which mother had spent weeks preparing. First, it was bought in the shape of long dry stalks which had to be soaked in lye for several weeks, and then soaked in clear water changed daily, for several weeks until it became white and fluffy. This was served with a creamy white sauce spiced with allspice. Then there were boiled potatoes and probably boiled rutabagas with lots of butter, fresh bread, and the traditional rice pudding with cranberries and good rich cream.
“Because of our anticipation to find what was under the tree, the dirty dishes might have to wait a while. The younger children were getting impatient, and there was no peace until the packages could be opened. When we were old enough to purchase gifts, we could go to the Bodum Store, or Dad might take us uptown to do our purchasing. All our gifts made a substantial pile under the tree. After the gifts were opened and everyone was settled, we might have some coffee, along with some goodies like coffee bread, cookies, apples, candy, and nuts before retiring.
“For breakfast on Christmas morning, we usually had fried rice cakes with syrup and cranberries, and probably some fruit soup and fresh pork. Usually, a pig was butchered, so there were hams, pork roasts, head cheese, and pig knuckles to enjoy. Also, a plentiful supply of pies, cookies, fruitcakes, doughnuts, etc., would be baked. Sometimes we might invite company for dinner or go visiting; it was a special day.
“As I reflect on the events that have happened during my lifetime, I cannot help but believe that my generation has lived in one of the most interesting and eventful periods in history.” – Lenore (Eastlund) Carlson.
Eastlund family still at home
Members of the Eastlund family still reside on Lenore’s childhood home at Bodum View Farm, where owners Rob and Janis Eastlund lovingly care for the property. On Christmas Day, the Eastlund’s hold a gathering for friends and family in the large summer kitchen at the farm, where stories of the past are shared with new generations.
Merry Christmas.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
