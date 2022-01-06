Historically, when referring to European settlers of Isanti County and the surrounding area, a broad cultural influence immediately comes to mind.
There’s no doubt Scandinavians, particularly the Swedish, represented the largest European population that helped put the area on the map in the formative settlement years from about 1860 to 1890. Yet, some may not know that the first to plot out towns and villages in the area were East Coast New Englanders. They paved the way in the mid-1850s and ultimately opened the door for future settlement.
Along with the early East Coast presence, some folks often overlook the representation from German settlers as well. For the most part, when referring to German settlement, southern and west-central Minnesota are synonymous when speaking of this particular European country and regional demographics. At one time though Germans were the second-most represented population in Isanti County.
Much like their Scandinavian neighbors, the initial emigration from Germany occurred in the mid-to-late 1860s and continued until about the start of the 20th century. However, many German families that chose to call Isanti County home had previously lived not only in other areas of Minnesota but the United States as well.
One distinct advantage to having lived in the state before relocating to Isanti County was knowing what worked when implementing agricultural practices. They knew what crops grew best based on the climate and soils as well as what practices were most beneficial for yields. That’s not to say their Scandinavian counterparts didn’t, but in some cases, having lived in nearby areas gave some German farms a slight advantage early on.
Similar to many communities around the state during the settlement years, there were areas in Isanti County that had ethnic concentrations from different European countries. Townships such as Oxford, North Branch, Stanford and Southern Bradford were heavily settled by the Germans. Ethnic populations of course overlapped throughout the county, but the aforementioned townships generally held the highest German populations. Ultimately though, Swedish immigrants in Isanti County far outweighed German families overall and resulted in the remaining nine townships being mostly settled by the Swedes.
One of the first goals of any settler was to obtain a piece of land and establish a place to call home. Once an area was settled, the other less critical but important elements were churches, schools, post offices, general stores, and blacksmith shops, to name a few. Generally speaking, when it came to importance, churches ranked quite high on the list. Many were started around a kitchen table or a small building on the farm where people gathered to worship. When a given area became a bit more populated and church attendance increased, funds were raised to build stand-alone churches.
German church still going strong
One church, in particular, goes hand-in-hand with past and present German populations of Isanti County. St. John’s German Lutheran Church was organized near the small crossroad town of Weber, located in North Branch Township. A second church was formed in the southeastern part of Bradford Township; that church was built in 1882. The founder of the Bradford church was missionary pastor, John Fackler, who traveled from Maple Grove to minister to the Bradford congregation. Area residents were also paramount in establishing and supporting both the Weber and Bradford churches.
Other churches in Isanti County have German roots, too. Zion Lutheran, near the small town of Crown, as well as St. Stephen’s in Braham were initiated to serve German immigrants. Even Joy Lutheran in Cambridge has ties to early German-American immigrants.
One German tradition that has stood the test of time in Isanti County is the Epiphany that is recognized 12 days after Christmas on Jan. 6. Celebrating the Ephiphany varies with different cultures, but most commonly it signifies not only the end of the Christmas season, but recognizes the amount of time it took after the birth of Jesus for the Magi, or wise men, to travel to Bethlehem for the Epiphany. Although many countries still observe it on the 6th, during the latter half of the 20th Century, the first Sunday following the 6th has become most common. The service and tradition can be traced back thousands of years not only in Europe but countries worldwide.
The Epiphany celebration began during the early conception of the St. John’s Church and continued until 1946 at Bradford. Several years after the church was shuttered in 1956, area residents began to recognize the historic significance the church had on the community, and in 1976, the church was painstakingly restored. Small improvements continued over the years until the second overhaul in 2007. Their collective efforts resulted in the church being placed on the prestigious National Register of Historic Places. The quaint country church is virtually unchanged from its 1882 configuration. In keeping with tradition, a cedar shake roof, clapboard siding, woodstove, rich maple pews, restored pump organ, and old kerosene lamps round out the historic look and feel. The building, however, is not just for looks, as several times throughout the year it’s open to the public for events.
Bridging the gap in generations, the Isanti County Historical Society and the Friends of Historic St. John’s Church of Bradford will once again be hosting a historic Epiphany service. This year, we hope you will join us on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. There are two services held that day — the first in German and the second in English. Both services include carols, readings, a candle lighting ceremony, warm drinks, and a host of sweet treats. Everyone is welcome to attend. The German service (spoken in German) starts promptly at 2 p.m. After an intermission that will allow for visiting and reminiscing, the English service gets underway at 4 p.m.; feel free to attend both if you wish.
The Sunday services offer a rare opportunity to not only step back in time to a traditional Epiphany celebration, but experience the warmth, nostalgia, and a sense of community a one-room country church can bring. St. John’s German Lutheran Church of Bradford is located 3 miles west of Isanti at 900 County Road 5 NW. There is ample parking on the north side of 5; please use caution when crossing County Road 5.
Visit our website at isanticountyhistory.org/events for more information.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
