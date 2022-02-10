As the community around East Central Minnesota continues to grow, buildings and familiar landmarks either remain consistent, change or disappear completely. Traveling around the area whether it’s by vehicle or foot, are well-known places that always seem to be present in our lives.
For some, these familiar places and structures offer a sense of comfort and consistency in today’s world of rapid change. Old buildings, farms, roads, and other key components that make up the landscape often bring back memories from the past. As time and the elements have their way, old structures are usually the first to succumb to nature or inevitable change. This month we invite readers to take a look at a few examples of buildings and the effects of weather, change in use, and neglect over time. This series titled, “Isanti County Past and Present” will be a continued way of sharing the past with all of you.
The Northstar (Stockholm) School #66 in Dalbo Township was one of 69 country schools in Isanti County. It was organized in 1910 and held its final classes in the spring of 1961. Twenty-two different teachers taught during the 51 years the school was in service. The land that the Northstar School sits on was actually “loaned” to the school, with the agreement that it reverted to the original owners once it closed. Although loaned land wasn’t unheard of, generally speaking, once country schools closed down, adjacent landowners to the schools often bought the small parcels to farm or to use the buildings for storage.
After the majority of the schools closed down and consolidated with neighboring districts, roughly 75% of the old country schools are now gone. However, several of the remaining schools scattered throughout Isanti County have been converted to single-family homes. Two country schools (West Riverside and Spencer Brook) are currently being used by the Isanti County Historical Society for programming and educational purposes. The Northstar School resides on private property and is posted as such.
The stout block building near the corner of 118 West Main and 2nd Avenue in Isanti still stands today. It was first used as an automotive garage in 1911 by well-known business partners Kresal and Miller. The upstart entrepreneurs sold and serviced some of the first automobiles in the county from this building. The father and son team of Adam and John Miller, along with Ed Kresal, eventually moved to a larger building across the street that also still stands today.
Examining the photo a bit further, readers will notice a prominent barn. That barn served as a livery stable and stood in the approximate location of the current Isanti Retail Meats and the Isanti Creamery building. When the sepia-toned photo was taken around 1912, you can see that horses were still being used as primary transportation. A close-up view of the sign hanging outside the Kresal-Miller Garage that reads “Auto Garage” was a hint of how the automobile was about to usher in a wave of change all over Isanti County.
Named after Maine Timber Cruiser – Daniel Stanchfield — the town is located on the east side of Highway 65 roughly halfway between Braham and Cambridge. Perched on the eastern edge of Isanti County’s mighty white pine stands, Stanchfield’s roots as an early village can be traced back to the establishment of the first post office in 1870 at “old” Stanchfield. The town’s original location was a mile northwest of its current location.
Like other communities of the time (Isanti & Braham), Stanchfield moved to be closer to the railroad in 1899. Perhaps one of the most well-known buildings in Stanchfield was the C.M. Peterson General Store and Post Office. The Peterson name was synonymous with postal service in the Stanchfield area dating back to 1876.
Several members of the Peterson family served as postmaster at old Stanchfield as well as the new location. Some readers may remember C.M.’s niece Junette (Peterson) Lindeman who served from 1963-1974. As with many prominent buildings, Peterson’s store was front and center for much of the town’s activity and commerce. Several of Stanchfield’s old buildings are now gone, but one of the first buildings built in town, and arguably the most important, still operates as a post office.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
