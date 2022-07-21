Nothing compliments a summer in rural America more than a county fair. Right on schedule as the crops are lush and vibrant, and the meadow is about ready for its second cut for hay, it’s county fair time. Nearly every county in Minnesota has some form of a county fair. So what’s the history of Isanti’s County Fair you ask? Well, what started as a small gathering on the west end of Cambridge in 1877, has now blossomed into a nearly 50-acre sprawling extravaganza just east of the city limits. The Isanti County Fair started its humble beginnings in the area known as the “fairgrounds block” near the first courthouse, which stood between Birch St. South & Cypress St. South just off 3rd Avenue S.W. (Not to be confused with the second one built in 1887 on 2nd Avenue.) Looking back into the county’s history to the year 1865, Stephen Hewson was elected from Isanti County to serve on the Minnesota Agricultural Society’s executive committee. Perhaps that was the catalyst that brought the idea to form Isanti County’s agricultural society in the late spring of 1877.
After each township expressed its support for the formation of an agricultural society, it was put to a vote. By the end of June 1877, the Isanti Agricultural Society was born, and by fall the Agricultural Society held its first fair. Utilizing the most populated area within the Village of Cambridge, a small section of buildings were erected to serve as exhibition halls for members of the Society. However, it was just a matter of time before the fair was to outgrow its quaint location within the fairground block neighborhood.
By the early 1890s population within Isanti County and the Village of Cambridge was on a steady increasing clip. With the boom in population came many changes to the landscape; buildings were trading hands, as was property throughout the Village. In the spring of 1890, the Isanti County Agricultural Society held a series of meetings to decide where (and when) to move the fairgrounds. As land ownership changed hands and deals fell through, it took nearly ten more years for the fair to change locations. Finally, in January 1901, the Agricultural Society secured property a mile and a half east of the fair block grounds. The Agricultural Society was ramping up to begin building on the new site in the spring of 1901. However, as two devastating back-to-back fires engulfed portions of the Village that spring, the majority of the community support along with local investments focused on rebuilding portions of downtown.
Finally, by 1902 the fair was open at its new larger grounds to much excitement. The Isanti County Press reported a seemingly lukewarm response to the much-anticipated event as “Fair had a good turnout considering the unfavorable weather with good exhibits.” Talk around town after the gates finally closed, was even less favorable, as many attendees had to trudge over a mile and a half through the mud to view the exhibits. So, due to the location and less than ideal grounds, the fair only lasted one season east of town.
For nearly a decade following, the fair had no real venue to call home. Instead, it made use of several buildings in town for shows and exhibits. There were even horse races down State Street (Highway 95) as part of the entertainment. Finally, in 1912, an ideal location presented itself in the heart of Cambridge. With the help of the county commissioners, land was purchased at what was known locally for years, as the Ira Conger farm. The expansive Conger property was located between the west side of the railroad tracks and Wabasha (now Main Street). From the current perspective, the fairgrounds occupied what is now Cambridge Mall, the police station/fire hall, and other businesses. The new location in Cambridge appeared to have achieved the perfect balance of location, space, and usability. By its first year back in the Village in 1913, the new fairgrounds saw rapid growth with several exhibit halls, barns, grandstands, and other attractions
The location in the heart of Cambridge served the community through 1970 until once again changes in area commerce necessitated a fourth and final move. The Isanti County Agricultural Society headed back east of town to a property that was already under the ownership of the Society, and in 1971, held its first events at the new grounds. As the fair continued to grow at its new location into the 1970s, it kicked off the 1976 season with none other than famed country and western star Loretta Lynn. Known at the time as one of America’s most famous women, and for only playing larger venues; Loretta performed not one, but two shows on Friday, August 13, 1976. Whether it was a lack of attendance or maybe just a small crowd compared to Loretta’s larger venues, it was reported that Loretta (who was also known for her off-the-cuff quotes) stated to the crowd on that August night in 1976, “This is the smallest audience I have appeared before, but you’re going to get the full load of hay anyway.”
As the years went by at the new location, the area around the fairgrounds witnessed varying stages of change. Many businesses came and went, houses were built, and roads turned from gravel to asphalt. As we look to the future, and as the Isanti County Agricultural Society and the fairgrounds remain on the cusp of urbanization, the one thing time has told us is, that for 145 years residents can depend on that familiar summer tradition known as the Isanti County Fair.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.