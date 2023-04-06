Repeating History: The day the water tower fell

At 4:25 a.m. on March 21st, 1950, the neighborhood near the courthouse was awakened by a thunderous crash. Rousting citizens from their homes and scattering debris for blocks, it was abundantly clear to weary-eyed citizens that the water tower was no more.
Constructed in 1902, the water tower stood as a silent sentinel on the northwest intersection of Birch Street S & 3rd Ave SW for nearly 50 years. Despite its rigid construction, the 100-plus-foot tall tower made of wood and steel was no match for the inevitable winter freeze/thaw cycle. The tower was often adorned with large icicles born from its seeping tank. In the late winter of 1950, a couple of those melting icicles proved to be too much as they released and careened off the cross members ultimately buckling the legs. Like a mortally wounded metal giant, the tower stood hobbled awaiting its demise.
Taking swift action to avoid complete disaster, county engineer L.B. Bjostad ordered the tank to be emptied of its 80,000-gallon payload. Bjostad took further steps to assure the safety of Cambridge residents as he blocked off streets around the tower. Realizing full well that it was just a matter of time before the collapse, it most certainly would’ve been a “hurry up and wait” scenario for all parties involved.
The North Star paper reported on the incident stating:
“The steel structure and wooden water tank caved in one side of the nearby pump house, tore down power lines, broke windows, and scattered splinters for a block and a half in all directions. Sparks and flames shooting off tangled power lines lit up the block like Fourth of July fireworks. Several small trees near the water tower were sheared off and knocked 50 feet away. Fortunately, no one was injured.”
The remnants of the tower were eventually cleaned up and a new larger tower was placed in the same location that served the city for many years. Looking back at the original tower’s legacy, it certainly would’ve brought feelings of pride, community, and familiarity to Cambridge from 1902 to 1950. Today, the location is aptly named “Water Tower Park”. So next time you have a seat on the park bench, think of the original water tower as it not only graced the skyline of Cambridge but how it came down in a spectacular fashion that is still talked about 73 years later.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
