The construction industry has long been associated with high turnover, toxic masculinity, and a lack of healthy workplace culture. However, Kayti Bjorklund-Strandlund and Ry Bostrom from Repurposed Educators are determined to change that by bringing their teaching techniques to the industry.
Working as part of DW Construction in Cambridge, Bjorklund-Strandlund and Bostrom have developed a professional development and training program that has gotten the attention of the construction industry at large. They recently returned from ConExpo.Con/Agg in Las Vegas where they received an overwhelmingly positive response to their program.
“It was crazy how well received it was because we were very nervous,” said Bjorklund-Strandlund.
Bjorklund-Strandlund’s husband, along with four others, left another construction company to start DW Construction, “They knew they could do it way better, they could build a better culture. That they could put people first and still be profitable because a lot of the stigma out there in our industry is, you can’t be too good to people otherwise they’ll just walk all over you or you won’t make money.”
It was to that end that he approached her about helping him in this mission. “Steve said if you spent this amount of energy (as she did teaching) in the dirt world doing construction. He’s like, ‘we could do incredible things.’”
She wasn’t immediately sold on the idea. “I just kept saying, I don’t know. Finally, I decided I could take a leave from work. That way I kind of put my toe in the water without committing, committing. So, I took a three-year leave from Forest Lake.”
“One of my requirements or one of my non-negotiables was; things are going to look very different if I’m involved. I’m going to engage all of our staff in professional development and we’re going to do career conversations and we’re just going to do things differently. We need to look at this as a career and not a job and he was all for it.”
Bostrom had been helping DW Construction part-time handling their marketing and social media, while still working full-time as an educator. Bjorklund-Strandlund convinced her to join her full-time. It was Bostrom who created the Repurposed Educators logo — a construction hat perched on a stack of books. “I said to Kayti this is our vision board. This is going to be a thing. And in a year and a half here we are in Las Vegas talking about what we’re doing at DW Companies under this Repurposed Educators thing.”
On the road to Vegas
Repurposed Educators prides itself on being transparent as an organization. They share a lot of what they’re doing around the professional development at DW Construction on social media. It was an Instagram post that attracted the attention of Missy Scherber of T. Scherber Demolition and Excavating. Scherber, who is an advocate for women in construction and a member of the largest construction show in North America’s planning committee. Sherber also has a passion for workforce development and convinced the planning team to include Repurposed Educators in the lineup of their 2023 conference.
“I feel the work of Repurposed Educator is important to our teams, companies, and the future of our industry and I am excited to implement their ideas at T.Scherber,” said Scherber.
They had only a few weeks to create a presentation and training materials to take to the conference that took place on March 16. Even though “culture” and “mental health” are buzzwords in the construction industry right now, the two weren’t sure how their presentation would be received.
“That was probably the only thing I was nervous about in Vegas was how will others view this. It’s not necessarily the norm to stop production for an entire day and not talk about safety or talk about how to run equipment and just take a day to focus on building better humans,” said Bjorklund-Strandlund. “That was a scary thing to say out loud because people are all about the possibility within their organization and stopping and paying your guys to sit and do professional development around being a better human. I didn’t know what people would say about that. I was worried they’d be like ‘you just can’t do that’ and it was the exact opposite. People are craving this kind of support. Most of them feel they don’t have the tools for it. And this (workshop) offered them a set of tools for their tool bags to work with their staff.”
Tools that are more than just talking points.
“From what we’re seeing everyone’s talking about it,” said Bostrom. “But nobody knows actionable things on how to create a better culture. And I think that’s what is setting us apart because we are doing certain things that are creating that (better culture) for us.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention men working in construction have one of the highest suicide rates by population; four times higher than the general population and construction is the second-highest rate of all workplace industries. A statistic that Bjorklund-Strandlund and Bostrom are trying to address with their program. The toxic hazing that is commonplace in the construction industry has no place at DW Construction.
“Zero tolerance,” said Bjorklund-Strandlund. “We have even walked away from other contractors who aren’t in alignment with us. If they’re coming on our site and yelling at our team, we aren’t wanting to work with you. We want our guys excited to go on the job site.”
They shared the story of one of their workers who came from a company where the foreman knowingly allowed him to do an installation wrong and then at the end of the day told him to rip it all up. “It was like a funny joke on the job site. That would never happen in our culture. Everybody within this organization is tasked to mentor one another. It is your job no matter if you have just been here a few months or if you’ve been here multiple years, your job is to be mentoring one another and supporting one another.”
It’s this type of culture that has created a safe space for their employees if they’re struggling with any aspect of their personal life from family, finances, addiction, or mental health. They’re able to support their workers and get them the resources they need to be healthier.
“Our theory is that we want people running in the door, not running out the door at the end of the day.”
Engaging a new generation
DW Construction and Repurposed Educators have taken a different approach to actively engaging the next generation of construction workers. They are reaching out to the schools to talk about construction as a career and not just a job.
“We talk about the job, we talked about the day-to-day duties,” Bostrom says, “but then the last half of our presentation is about how to work for a company that values you and why that’s important.”
Bjorklund-Strandlund added, “We tell them, no matter what industry you land in, figure out a place that has good culture because beyond money, beyond anything else that they can provide for you, culture is what’s going to sustain you over time.”
“There’s been challenges with every single generation out there. I mean, if you do the research, usually the previous generation, it’s not the same,” Bjorklund-Strandlund said. “So, it’s harder for the previous generation to maybe understand it. And yeah, while I think there are definitely some challenges to the Gen Z’s or the millennials. But I think the biggest piece is you can find amazing candidates that will work their butt off. But you have to do something about it. You have to attract them through social media, through school visits, and you have to treat them well. Previously you were trained to just tolerate it. It’s a paycheck, it’s close to home you just deal with it and move on. These newer generations want to be part of something positive.”
They are also actively courting younger workers through their social media. Unlike companies that insist employees lock their phones up, they encourage their team to make short videos that the company uses on their social media channels.
“We tell our guys to make cool videos and send them to us. Let’s post it, of course, productivity has to happen and we really don’t even have an issue with that. But instead of saying no phones, how about you let them use phones for the good of the company?”
Zero TurnOver
Though a lot of companies are talking about culture most of them are doing little beyond talking to change. They’re not putting in the work and commitment to change, but for DW Construction and Repurposed Educators, the effort has paid off in tangible ways.
“We have a zero percent turnover rate after somebody has been here three months,” said Borklund-Strandlund. “Nobody leaves. That’s incredible. That’s worth a lot of money right there. The amount of money spent on turnover at a company is insane.”
Borklund-Strandlund and Bostrom know that workers can drive all over the metro area to find a construction job. The work they put into actively creating a healthy workplace culture is what sets them apart.
They’ve heard the industry complaints that no one wants to work but DW Construction had ten applicants apply while the duo was away in Las Vegas even though they’re not advertising and don’t currently have an opening. They’re applying for the next opening in hopes of being a part of their company.
“We don’t have a workforce issue. And it’s frustrating hearing other people within our industry say that nobody wants to work anymore. Nobody cares. This new generation, blah, blah, blah. Well, what are you doing to change that? Because there are gems out there, there are gems in every industry. So how do you find those gems? Well, you gotta work on your culture.”
What’s Next
After speaking in Las Vegas the two were overwhelmed by the positive response to the presentation. They’re excited to make an impact on their industry but don’t rule out the possibility of sharing their cultural dynamic with other industries that have similar toxic workplace environments.
“We’ve also been approached by police departments, fire departments, and other organizations. Because again, I think they battled some of the same stigmas as the construction industry.”
For now, they’re letting the industry tell them what they need.
“How do they want to receive this? A lot of people have said they would like a playbook or a book or a virtual academy. But I think Kayti and I are, really leaning towards cohort style. Otherwise, where is the accountability? I don’t really want to invest energy into somebody that’s just going to go through the motions.”
However Repurposed Educators chooses to go forward, their work is making a real difference in the industry, and they are determined to keep spreading their message and promoting a more positive, supportive, and healthy work environment in the construction industry and beyond.
