The Chisago County Public Works Department is looking to gain input and information from the residents and users of County Road 10 (Stark Road) between I-35 and the Isanti County Line in Fish Lake Township and the City of Harris. A public open house will be held on Wednesday, August 24th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fish Lake Town Hall located at 2170 Brunswick Road, Harris, MN 55032. Staff from the Chisago County Public Works Department will be on hand to gather input from the public to help guide future proposed highway improvements along the corridor.
As the project planning continues, Chisago County Public Works will post updates on their website at https://www.chisagocountymn.gov/867/Road-Construction.
