Resilience and dedication: Longtime nurse educates next generation

When most people reach Phyllis Scofield’s age, they’re ready to put their workdays far behind them, but not Scofield. After a full career in nursing, all of it in Cambridge, Scofield has decided to put retirement on the back burner and open her own business teaching others to become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs).
Scofield CNA School opened in 2020 on 1st Avenue NE in Cambridge right before the pandemic lockdown temporarily shut down the school. To add insult to injury Mother Nature had a surprise for the entrepreneur. “It was on a Thursday and I told my class you come back when I can open up again. And then on Saturday and Sunday, we had a lot of rain here in town. And on Monday morning, they called me and said your classrooms are flooded.”
Scofield wasn’t going to let a little water set her back. She’d learned resilience over the years and the value of not giving up. As a single mother to six kids, Scofield worked full-time and put herself through nursing school. “My mother said I needed to go to nursing. So I thought I’ll try and go to school and see if I can make it. I got very good grades. It wasn’t even difficult really. And then I graduated as an RN.”
Elder care was what Scofield gravitated toward in her career. “I went to long-term care because I really like the elderly.”
Over the years she’s seen the value of a well-trained CNA. “I always say the nursing assistant is the eyes of the nurse. That’s my motto. I was a supervisor over at Cambridge Health Care for about 22 years. And I tell you if those nursing assistants wouldn’t have been there, I don’t know what the nurses and myself would have done.”
Training the next generation to care for the elderly is important to Scofield. “Such a growing population. We have more elderly now than we have young people almost, and they need care. Good care, not just care.”
The class size at Scofield CNA School is on average 10 students. Since 2020 she estimates that she’s had over 1,400 graduates from her school. “I get excited for them. It’s the best part of retirement. Just to see them go on with their career. It’s a delight.”
After the flood waters receded, and lockdown ended, Scofield with the help of her son David and Daughter-in-law Suzette, moved her school to the old Anytime Fitness location. “You know what? It’s wonderful.”
When asked how long she thought she would continue to teach Scofield smiles. “As long as I can. I like to stay positive. This keeps me moving. I’ve got a lot of other things I could do too because I have a lot of things I like to do. But this is my favorite, this teaching is my favorite.”
