Retiring Lakes and Pines director proud of treatment clients received

Four decades ago, Bob Benes, then a teacher in the Braham School District, took a summer job with Lakes and Pines Community Action. He never left.
“I loved the job so much I just never went back to teaching,” Benes said. Now, after 40 years at Lakes and Pines — 26 years as executive director — Benes is retiring. His last day was last Friday, Sept. 2, after which he’ll take a couple days off, and then decide what he wants to do next.
“I’m not sure what the script there is yet,” Benes said appropriately, since he is also a volunteer actor, director and writer of several of the Mora Chamber of Commerce’s murder mystery plays. “I’ve got a lot of hobbies. I think I’ve got a lot there to keep me busy full time.”
A Wisconsin native, Benes took a rather circuitous route to get to Lakes and Pines. After graduating with a degree in education from St. Olaf in the late 1970s, he made his way to California, where he worked as a youth pastor at a church.
“Los Angeles is a wonderful place for a 22-year-old single guy, but when family starts to come into the picture, it’s not the best place,” Benes, the father of two now-grown children said. “It became evident that Minnesota would be a lot better place to start a family.”
He started teaching in Braham in 1980. “In 1981, at the end of the school year, I thought I’d take a summer job, so I started at Lakes and Pines as a temporary summer worker. My title was youth employment coordinator. “
His job had him doing “everything from soup to nuts for kids — writing resumes, filling out applications, doing interviews,” he said. “Then we got them jobs and we supported the salary for those jobs and gave them work experience so they could function in a work environment.”
The desire to continue helping people was stronger than the desire to teach. He started as a youth employment coordinator, made his way up through the ranks to Head Start director, and landed as executive director in August 2006.
Since then he has seen many things change in the seven-county area Lakes and Pines serves, while others have remained the same.
“I want to say the core of things haven’t really changed, but the surface stuff has,” Benes said. “We still live in a community where there are a lot of people who have some needs and that hasn’t changed. The needs are a lack of resources. That hasn’t changed. What resources might be available, what they need the resources for, how it might manifest itself — those things I consider surface —and those have changed.
“We still have some food insecurity issues, but it’s not the soup line,” he continuted. “We’ve got housing issues, and some of the housing issues are brought on by the aging of the housing stock in this area. Forty years ago that wasn’t an issue; we’ve aged into it. But because the housing stock is aging a greater amount of family resources need to go into that home which takes it from someplace else which causes more insecurity for food, for access to healthcare.”
He noted that transportation problems are on the rise because once-independent, mobile people have lost that mobility.
“They were used to traveling 20 miles, 30 miles to the store, to the doctor, to whatever. When transportation breaks down, that becomes a major barrier in getting from here to there,” he said.
He is disheartened by the fact that a stigma remains attached to many of the programs Lakes and Pines, especially those related to Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, cards, the system in place that allow people on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program buy food.
“Some of the systems that we have built have built-in traps for people,” Benes said. “You stand in the food line, and you see someone use an EBT card, and they’re buying orange drink instead of milk. But orange drink they can afford; milk they can’t. They’re making an economic choice: ‘I can buy this for my children today. I can’t worry about their growth and development three years from now.’ Milk would be impactful and it’s disheartening to see.”
He is extremely pleased that most farmers markets now accept EBT cards. Prices for the healthier food may still be higher that processed foods, “but at a farmers market you can dicker. At the grocery store that’s more difficult,” he said. “It’s opened up a whole avenue for people to get healthier food, and that is major.”
Denise Stewart, who has worked with Benes for 13 years, will be taking over as Lakes and Pines executive director and said she has some big shoes to fill.
“The biggest of shoes,” she said. “I could easily go on forever about him and his impact, not only at Lakes and Pines but within the community and on Community Action at the state and national level.
“His leadership in the organization will be missed,” Stewart continued. “He has a unique way of quietly leading others ... He has always kept the families we serve and agency staff center to every decision he has made. He has tirelessly advocated on behalf of families at the local, state and national level. His impact, while deep in the seven counties we serve — I couldn’t even estimate the number of lives he has positively impacted — is farther reaching than just our service area because of that advocacy work.”
It is his work serving others that Benes will most miss in his retirement. He is confident knowing that even when people were denied services due to eligibility issues, they were satisfied with their interaction with the staff.
“I was around in 2008, and 2009 and 10 and 11,” he said regarding the economic downturn during that era. “We saw people here you would never have dreamed would walk through our door and they walked out saying A. ‘I never knew I would be treated so well’ and B. ‘Nobody shamed me.’ That’s a culture we have here at Lakes & Pines.”
Each year Lakes and Pines sends out a satisfaction survey to thousands among its 16,000 participants, asking about their experience.
“Two of the questions I insisted we have in that survey are “were you treated professionally?” and “were you treated with dignity and respect?”
Since the survey started, those questions received the highest scores, usually in the 93 to 97% range.
“Even some of the people that just ripped us on the whole still said, ‘yes, I was treated professionally’ and ‘yes, I was treated with dignity and respect.’ The rest we can deal with,” he said. “But if you didn’t feel you wanted to come back here, or if you didn’t feel you were treated well, we lost. So I was really pleased with the result of that and that’s the culture here.”
Lakes and Pines Board Chair Brad Larson has known Benes for more than 20 years, since they shared an “exciting van ride” to an East Central Energy substation in Wisconsin, traveling at a high rate of speed and avoiding deer along the way.
“Since that day we have been friends,” Larson said. “Many years later Bob reached out to me to join the Lakes and Pines Board. Knowing Bob as I did I knew it would be pleasure to work with him and the staff at (Lakes and Pines) and also the other great board members.
“As his retirement draws near I wish him all the best and since I retired about a year ago, I know he will enjoy this next chapter of his life.”
Benes’ isn’t sure what that next chapter will involve, whether it be new employment or volunteer opportunites or just more time biking, skiing and reading. He may even take up golf again.
One thing he is sure of is he will miss working with his office mates, his clients, and the 21-member board of directors.
“It’s been really wonderful coming to an office every day where you know that that core value — dignity and respect — is shared by everybody,” he said.
“(Lakes and Pines) should be a safe haven where you can get your needs met without having to sacrifice your dignity, and if that result on that survey says that I’ve been able to oversee an organization for as long as I have and come out at that end I’m happy,” Benes added. “I can ski and I can bike for the rest of my days being happy.”
