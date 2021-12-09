When St. Nicklaus came to the North Branch American Legion for its Santa Day last Saturday, he came in style, cruising in on a sled pulled by a 53-year-old snowmobile, retrofitted with wheels due to the lack of snow.
But this wasn’t just any run-of-the-mill snowmobile. It was the same vehicle — pulling the same sled — that brought Santa to North Branch more than 50 years ago.
According to Kevin Gustafson, Santa’s chauffeur for the Saturday event, it was his father, Denny Gustafson, who first piloted the right jolly old elf to Santa Day in the 1960s. Although a heavy equipment operator by trade, Denny had a sideline of selling snowmobiles, at a time when few people had the snow machines.
“He was a real innovator,” Kevin Gustafson said of his father. “He started selling in 1966 and he was one of the original ones (snowmobile dealers) in the area. He was the driving force of family and friends getting involved in the sport of snowmobiling.”
According to snowmobiletrail.com, Joseph Armand-Bombardier created the Ski-Doo in 1958, an economic, single-tracked vehicle with a front-mounted engine that could easily glide over snow. This kicked off the “golden age” of snowmobiles, when more than 2 million machines were sold in the United States between 1970 and 1973.
The snowmobile Santa was hauled in on Saturday and in 1968 was a 1969 Rupp, a company that ceased manufacturing in 1978. The Rupp is in original condition and — aside from the addition of the wheels — no restoration was needed on the machine.
Kevin did, however, have to make a few adjustments to get the snowmobile started on Saturday, as it had been some time since he had it running.
“I had to make a few quick repairs,” he said with a laugh. “I guess I should have checked if it could run before Saturday.”
Kevin takes the Rupp to display at snowmobile shows across the upper Midwest. One such show, an annual vintage show and ride, is sponsored by the North Branch Sno-Drifters, a club started by his dad, Cecil Coe, Dale Pierce, Duane Deming and Loren Magnison, who is still an active member. According to the club’s website, the group has been “maintaining and enjoying 54 miles of snowmobile trails in and around North Branch ... since 1968.”
For decades North Branch has had a Santa Day in some form. Legion Club manager Carene Johnson remembers attending the event when she was a little girl, and North Branch Lion Teresa Elmstrand-Grundhofer said the Lioness group held Santa Day at the Senior Center for many years. It ceased the operation when Lioness International disbanded in 2020. No Santa Day was held last year, and — because of those fond memories she had from childhood — Johnson decided to re-start the event for 2021.
It was in a conversation with Johnson about Santa Day that Kevin remembered his father transporting St. Nicklaus to the Legion, even though Kevin was only 4 or 5 years old at the time.
“He did this for three or four years,” Kevin Gustafson said of his father’s ferrying of Kris Kringle. “You really don’t forget something like that.”
And how did Denny react when he learned Kevin would take up the mantle of hauling Father Christmas in his 1969 Rupp?
“He thought it was pretty neat,” Kevin said. Denny and his wife Sue attended the Santa Day event to see the old Rupp in action again. Denny said that it was really special being able to help the Legion that does so much for the community.
And, as a long-time rider and seller of snowmobiles, he couldn’t resist equating the sport with sledding over the path of life.
“It has been a long road between 1968 and 2021, but a great journey with some bumps,” Denny said. “But all-in-all, a smooth road traveled.”
