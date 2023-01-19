The community is invited to an introduction to Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University on 6:30pm Thursday, January 19, hosted by River of Life Church at 242 3rd Ave NW in Cambridge at The Bridge Outreach (TBO). Find out what the course will be like with no obligations.
Everyone needs a plan for their money. Financial Peace University (FPU) will teach you to take control of your money, invest for the future, and give like never before. Through video teaching, class discussions and interactive small group activities, FPU presents biblical, practical steps to get from where you are to where you’ve dreamed you could be.
FPU classes will begin 6:30pm, January 26 and meet for 90 minutes every Thursday for nine weeks.
Lesson Overview:
Week 1 Super Saving
Week 2 Relating With Money
Week 3 Cash Flow Planning
Week 4 Dumping Debt
Week 5 Buyer Beware
Week 6 The Role of Insurance
Week 7 Retirement and College Planning
Week 8 Real Estate and Mortgages
Week 9 The Great Misunderstanding
Those interested in the course can register and order materials after the introductory class. One membership with materials can be used by you and your spouse. Your Financial Peace University membership also entitles you to online tools at Financial Peace University. If you attend all nine weeks and feel the course was not worth the cost, River of Life will refund your membership cost.
Questions: call 763-689-5115 or email rolcambridge@aol.com or n.carlson88@ymail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.