Road trip!: Isanti County Sheriff comes up with creative, economic way of obtaining new squad cars

Like everyone else, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is feeling the effects of the ongoing supply shortage, particularly when it comes to updating its fleet of squad cars. And in trying to find a solution to that impact, a series of other problems have arisen that also needed a solution, with some of those solutions getting creative to mitigate the financial damages incurred.
According to Chief Deputy John Gillquist, the department has seen its last two squad car purchases outright canceled by the supplier.
“We use Enterprise Fleet Management for our squads,” Gillquist explained. “Ever since COVID, they (squads) are really hard to come by. For some reason, Enterprise hasn’t found us two that we need right now. We had an Explorer we ordered last year that got canceled in November. Typically we get these within a couple months.”
Gillquist said he found two squads they could purchase, however, they were currently located in Boston, and the company selling them was asking $2,000 per vehicle to get them transported here.
He said Sheriff Wayne Sieberlich and himself checked online, and they came up with another way of retrieving them — Sieberlich and another salaried staff member could fly out to Boston and drive them back to Minnesota.
“We looked online, and plane tickets one-way to Boston are something like $105,” Gillquist said. “You would have one night lodging and then meals, which all-in-all would save about a little over $2,000 if two people went out there.”
He added since the two people are salary employees, the county wouldn’t incur expenses for working overtime.
The Isanti County Board of Commissioners was thrilled about the outside-the-box thinking for cutting expenses, unanimously approving the request to approve out-of-state travel for an elected official.
“I think this is very creative, a very wise way to go,” said Chair Mike Warring.
