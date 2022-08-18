Join us for an afternoon of conversation and discussion on how to enhance farm resiliency by implementing practices that also save farmers time and money.
Petersen Farms of Rush City will host the event and describe their experience using strip till as well as area farmers discussing different tillage management systems and how it’s working for them. We’ll have the opportunity to look at different equipment set ups, have roundtable discussions, hear from your local conservation offices about services and programs available to you, and continue the conversation over supper.
The event is free but we ask for a RSVP to Jenn (jhahn@umn.edu) by Aug. 22 to ensure a plate for supper! Want to ask a question anonymously? Submit one or several at https://tinyurl.com/fielddayquestion Brought to you by the Chisago SWCD, NRCS, Lower St Croix Watershed Partnership, MN Ag Water Quality Certification Program, MN Soil Health Coalition, North Central Region SARE, and U of M Extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.