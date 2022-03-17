Rotary Club again offering a ‘Taste of Isanti County’

Another victim of the pandemic for the past two years is making its comeback. The Rotary Club of Cambridge and Isanti is pleased to announce the return of “The Taste of Isanti County” — the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.
“The Taste” gives participants the opportunity to sample a variety of food and drink from local eating establishments. Activities such as a “Wall of Wine,” raffles and more will be on hand for visitors to take part in.
According to the Rotary’s Facebook page, the event has 20 businesses signed up so far to offer everything from a special dish, to pizza, choice wines, desserts, and more. More businesses are expected to be added to the lineup.
Proceeds from the event go to support local initiatives such as scholarships, community action, food shelves, parks and more.
Admission to the event, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota Center (the former Spirit River Community Center) at 1321 Heritage Boulevard NE, in Isanti, is $25. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.thetaste.eventbrite.com or in person from any Cambridge and Isanti Rotarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.