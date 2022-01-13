Roundtable discussion scheduled for veterans memorial location

The City of North Branch, in cooperation with the North Branch Beautification Association’s Veterans Memorial Committee is organizing a roundtable discussion to address the committee’s request to place a veterans memorial in Central Park.
The request was made after the committee heard feedback from various members of the community stating the original location — just outside the high school stadium and tennis courts, wasn’t visible enough.
After extended discussion last fall, the North Branch City Council requested additional public input regarding this request in order to better gauge the feasibility of placing the memorial in the park located alongside Highway 95 in downtown North Branch. To that effect, City Administrator Renae Fry proposed the discussion, which will take place at Lakes Region EMS, 40245 Fletcher Ave., on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Anyone from the public who has an opinion regarding this request is invited to attend.
According to the committee, which is made up of members from the North Branch American Legion, VFW, school district, and Beautification Association, it is proposing expanding on the existing memorial, which is located on the southeast corner of the park — right in front of the large pine tree. The expanded memorial, which would honor veterans from all five branches of the military, is proposed to be approximately 60 feet by 60 feet in size. The proposal has it being placed at the southern portion of the park, possibly between the gazebo and Main Street.
The committee will be raising all the funds for the construction of the memorial through various donations. It will also oversee the design of the memorial.
In addition to the roundtable discussion, residents are encouraged to fill out a brief survey regarding the general use of all of the city’s parks. That survey can be found on the city’s website: www.ci.north-branch.mn.us. Physical copies of the survey can be picked up a City Hall.
