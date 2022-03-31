Is there anyone who hasn’t been affected by the higher food prices brought on by inflation? Is there anyone who couldn’t use a little help putting food on the table?
Ruby’s Pantry is a once-a-month pop-up food distribution with no income or residency requirements — everyone qualifies.
“We want people to come take advantage of this resource,” said Tom Lenk, director of the Isanti pantry, one of 80 Ruby’s locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin operated entirely by volunteers. Besides the Isanti location, there is also a pantry in North Branch. “Don’t let pride or anything get in the way.”
New Hope Community Church hosts the distribution on the third Saturday of each month at 114 Dahlin Street, Isanti. North Branch’s pantry is hosted at Access Church, 4359 392nd Street, and is held the second Saturday of each month.
“We really love that people are coming to get the food,” Lenk said, “and we’re giving them hope that things will be okay.”
GOOD FOOD, GREAT PRICE
Each month guests can purchase as many “shares” as they’d like. The price for shares varies between locations. Currently, Isanti’s shares cost $25 and North Branch’s cost $22. Each share consists of three to four boxes of name-brand, good quality food such as breads, vegetables, meats, potatoes, milk, cereal, pizza, cheese, eggs, pasta, snack bars and more.
The March distribution included 2-pound packs of fresh strawberries and individually packaged Caesar salads.
The food is overstock or unsold items donated by various companies and is distributed out of Ruby’s Pantry warehouses.
“We go through it before we hand it out,” Lenk said. “We try not to give out anything rotten or moldy or old. We wouldn’t give you anything that we wouldn’t want ourselves.”
PROCESS IS EASY AS PIE
The best way to access the food is to visit www.rubyspantry.org, choose a location, and sign up for an Express Track Reservation, which allows guests to choose a time slot to pick up their share and pay for it online with a credit card.
Isanti Ruby’s offers 200 shares on Express Track Reservation and around 50 to be bought by non-reserved drive-ups.
Another early-bird option for Isanti is to arrive at 7:30 a.m. and book a time slot to come back between 9 and 10:30 a.m. when distribution is open.
Cash is accepted for in-person payment. Credit card capabilities is something that may take place in the future, according to Lenk.
Guests are greeted in line and stay in their vehicles while volunteers load their shares inside in Isanti. The North Branch location has returned to having people park their cars and enter Access Church.
“I really love loading the cars,” Lenk said. “I love hearing the simple ‘thank you.’
“It may seem small, but it helps justify what we’re doing.”
VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS WELCOME
According to Lenk, to make the distribution work, about 20 volunteers arrive at 6 a.m. on the Saturday. They unload pallets of food from a semi, then open boxes and sort product on tables in the church sanctuary — similar products are grouped together so volunteers can walk the circuit with a dolly cart and fill the boxes for each share.
There’s no minimum age for volunteers, according to Lenk, who noted the Bluejacket boys’ hockey team has helped out a number of times. In addition, three generations of his own family have chipped in to help.
“If you can be self-sufficient without supervision, we want you,” he said. “We want people who love to smile and just want to work and have a good time.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can call Lenk with questions at 763-923-8074 or fill out an application at www.rubyspantry.org under the “Volunteer” tab.
Lenk shared how, even though his heart is with the mission of Ruby’s, he’s prone to grumble when the alarm goes off at 5 a.m. on the third Saturday and he wonders why he signed up.
“My wife says, ‘You always get up complaining, but you always come home feeling great about it,’” he said.
MONEY GOES BACK TO COMMUNITY
Lenk pointed out that there’s a two-fold benefit to the program: Not only are people fed, but out of each share payment, half goes to Ruby’s headquarters to cover warehousing and transportation. The remaining half is donated to causes within the local area.
“Our goal is to have as close to a zero balance at the end of the year as we can,” he said.
That means funds are given to families who’ve experienced a fire, job loss, or death, need gas cards or other assistance. Money is also given to churches or other nonprofits for distribution.
Those decisions are made by a board of area members.
The Isanti board’s treasurer, Jessica Gustafson, is a testament to the full-circle benefit of Ruby’s Pantry. She and her husband and five kids started buying shares about 10 years ago.
“My husband and I were both working, but kind of lower-paying jobs, so it really helped us stretch our grocery budget,” she said. That led to volunteering off and on for years, and this past January, Gustafson took on the role of treasurer.
“It’s been such a blessing to so many people and just a big impact on the community,” she said. “We want to keep this ministry going for the people that need it most.”
