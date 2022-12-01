Give a gift this holiday season that gives back. Ruff Start Rescue of Princeton is hosting its 12th annual online auction now through Dec. 4.
The auction has donated items including gift cards, gift baskets, homemade items, pet supplies, sports memorabilia, and more.
Ruff Start Rescue has set a goal of raising $30,000 this year with this auction. The funds raised will support Ruff Start’s mission of saving the lives of animals in need.
According to Ruff Start’s website since its founding in 2010, they have saved over 20,000 animals. They provide a safe environment for “at-risk companion animals” through animal fostering until they can find adoptive families for them.
For more information on Ruff Start Rescue and their 2022 fundraising auction go to https://ruffstartrescue.org/event/12th-annual-online-auction/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.