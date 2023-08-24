Get ready to experience a heartwarming event that will touch your soul and make a lasting impact. If you’re looking for a new furry member of the family, Ruff Start Rescue is hosting a pet adoption event at Peterson’s North Branch Mill on August 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. This event hopes to unite loving families with deserving pets.
In addition to the pet adoption, Ruff Start Rescue will host a donation drive to collect new and gently used pet supplies that will benefit animals in need. A list of most needed items is available on Ruff Start’s website at https://ruffstartrescue.org/donate/in-kind-donations/.
Ruff Start Rescue will unveil the attending animals on their Facebook page a few days before the event.
Peterson’s North Branch Mill is located at 38964 Branch Ave. in North Branch. For mor information on this adoption event or other upcoming events visit Ruffstartrescue.org
