After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, the Rush City Christmas Caring Tree will return to its hands-on status on Nov. 23 at the Rush City Public Library. The tree will be adorned with Christmas wish tags from children in the Rush City School District. The public is invited to select a tag, purchase a gift(s) and bring the unwrapped gift(s) to the Rush City Public Library by Friday, Dec. 10. The library is open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The generosity of those involved will be appreciated on Christmas morning.
Any questions may be directed to Millie at 320-358-3432 or Shari at 320-358-3463.
