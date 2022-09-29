The Goat Rocks wildfire has burned over 3,384 acres of steep terrain in the mountains of Washington State southeast of Mount Rainier. The wildfire started with a lightning strike on Aug. 9 and quickly spread toward the town of Packwood.
This is where we find Rush City Fire Chief Bob Carlson stationed as the Medical Unit Leader in Randle, Washington — a town that is the northeastern access point to Mount St. Helens Windy Ridge viewpoint. Carlson is in Washington for a 21-day tour to assist firefighters from all over the nation in putting out the deadly wildfires ravaging the Pacific Northwest. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the Goat Rocks fire is one of 19 wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest fueled by “timber stands with conifer litter and lower elevation brush components.”
Tending to the wounds of firefighters and residents
So far Carlson has treated a few burns but mostly cuts and scrapes; injuries suffered by firefighters while trying to traverse the steep and dangerous terrain.
The most serious problem they are facing is smoke inhalation from the smoldering fires, which can have long term effects for fire fighters and residents.
“I just want to do good for people,” Carlson said. “We see people on the worst days of their lives. They’re looking to us to bring some organization to the chaos.”
From his post in Randle, Carlson says his unit can reach victims of the Goat Rock fire within 30 minutes, stabilize them and have them out to a hospital if needed in an hour.
Crews have been working “long days and short nights” to bring these fires under control, which has been hampered by the warming and drying trend in the areas which have moved the fire to new fuel sources. On Sept. 11 evacuation levels in Packwood were finally reduced and residents were allowed back into their homes.
Valuable training and connections
When asked why he chose to go to Washington, Carlson said he finds the work rewarding. Each day Carlson is learning something new he can bring back to the firefighters in Rush City. He describes it as, “adding slides to his carousel of knowledge” that he can pull out as needed.
Carlson has also been making connections in the firefighting community. Nationwide connections he says are rewarding in many different ways. Not the least of which is knowing that should Rush City ever find itself facing a natural disaster, he’s cultivated the connections needed to ensure his community is taken care of. “I always say it’s not about me, it’s about we.”
Carlson’s stint in Washington comes to an end on Sept. 29, which means he will be home in Rush City in time for their Fire Prevention Week celebrations on Oct. 9.
