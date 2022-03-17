Petty Officer 2nd Class Dalton Ramberg, a native of Rush City, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.
Ramberg joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Ramberg serves as an operation specialist.
“I joined the military because I didn’t want to live a life of ‘what if’,” said Ramberg. “I wanted to serve my country and make something of myself.”
Ramberg attended Rush City High School and graduated in 2018. Today, Ramberg relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Rush City to succeed in the military.
“Growing up in Rush City I learned the importance of strong values, good principles and a strong work ethic,” said Ramberg.
Aircraft carriers provide unique capabilities and survivability. They are a powerful exhibition of the American Navy’s legacy of innovation, technological evolution, and maritime dominance, according to Navy officials.
USS Carl Vinson, like each of the Navy’s aircraft carriers, is designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, Carl Vinson is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. The Carl Vinson and its crew recently returned to San Diego following an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets areas of operation.
During its most recent deployment the ship was underway for 262 days, conducting dual carrier operations and multinational exercises, including maritime security operations and integrated training between surface and air units.
Ramberg and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My greatest accomplishment was being meritoriously promoted to third-class petty officer,” said Ramberg. “I worked very hard and being recognized for that hard work meant the word to me.”
As Ramberg and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means being a part of something greater than yourself and doing the job to the best of your ability,” added Ramberg.
