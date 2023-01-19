As the threat of a massive local COVID outbreak has lessened, the North Branch Area Schools has modified its Safe Learning Continuum enacted in response to the pandemic.
According to Superintendent Sara Paul, Level 5, the most extreme end of the Safe Learning Continuum enacted, has undergone the greatest change.
During a Level 5, all instruction is delivered remotely, and childcare and some student supports are offered on-site.
Paul explained the continuum is now intended to respond to emergencies of all kinds, because COVID has not been as big a concern this school year.
“It’s really been influenza,” she said, “and as we’ve dug in on our crisis management team, what’s going to happen in the moment when a crisis happens.”
Such potential Level 5 crises have included weather complications this year, she said, but could also include facilities failures such as water main breaks that render buildings uninhabitable.
Though the numbers vary between the different levels of school, students are required to have approximately 165 instruction days in a school year. This school year, 172 days were scheduled, and there have been three official “snow days” without e-learning. The state allows for five e-learning days per year.
That leaves the district with about one more potential snow day before students would need to engage in e-learning in the event of building closures.
This is a contrast to the last time the district declared a Level 5, during the height of the 2020-21 school year when the district went to e-learning for 28 days during the winter, a time Paul said inspired her confidence in her staff to provide a supportive e-learning environment.
Paul also emphasized the necessary flexibility of e-learning days given the fact that not all students have access to reliable internet, and only grades 6-12 have electronic devices to use for e-learning.
Board member Heather Naegele affirmed this, sharing that her family was without any power during snowstorms this winter and would have been unable to participate in e-learning if it was required.
As far as making up required time, Paul said minutes can be added to the end of scheduled school days.
“I will tell you: we will not be adding days in June,” she said. “That is not productive learning time.”
Paul reviewed the plans for kindergarten enrollment for the class of 2036 in the 2023-24 school year, and high school registration with an emphasis on career and college prep classes.
The board also voted to approve the 2023-24 school year calendar, which will include welcome events the Tuesday after Labor Day and a school start date on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The district also added a professional development day on Jan. 2, 2024, lengthening the student holiday break by a day.
FEW CHANGES IN ORGANIZATION
The North Branch Area Public Schools board started the year off with a new director and few changes to internal roles.
New director Shelly Johnson was sworn in alongside returning members Sarah Grovender and Adam Trampe.
Tim MacMillan and Grovender maintained their positions as chair and vice-chair, respectively, during the organizational meeting that started the evening. With the departure of Kevin Bollman, the clerk role was open and former treasurer Heather Naegele was elected to fill it. Jesse LaValla, who was not present, was elected treasurer pending his approval.
