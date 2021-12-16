Thanks to several anonymous supporters, $1 million has been donated to challenge the Twin Cities community to match their generosity this Christmas season. Any donation now through Dec. 31 will have its impact doubled, up to $1 million, as a result of this match.
This need for services continues at unprecedented levels, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic. In the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021, The Salvation Army Northern Division assisted 735,000 people, an increase of 136% from 2019. The social services organization distributed more than 5.2 million meals in 2021, and they provided 222,500 nights of safe shelter.
“The demand for services continues at a record pace,” said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, commander of The Salvation Army’s Northern Division, which includes Minnesota and North Dakota. “Some had thought the pandemic’s effect might have subsided by now, but new variants and outbreaks are keeping the demand for services well above pre-pandemic numbers.”
Jennings also said 60,000 Minnesota families are behind in their rent, according to PolicyLink.org, “and there are 148,000 children living in those households,” he added. With eviction moratoriums and unemployment supplements ending, The Salvation Army anticipates a significant spike in requests for rent and utility assistance in the weeks to come.
There are three easy ways to have a donation’s impact doubled:
• Give online at SalvationArmyNorth.org
• Donate at any Red Kettle with cash, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal or QR code
• Text MATCH to 24365 and follow the prompts
• Call Salvation Army Donor Services at 651-746-3494
The Salvation Army reports that the holiday giving season generates 60% of its annual revenue, which assists people in need all year round. “We anticipate the increased need will continue in 2022, so this $1 million challenge match is key to helping us reach our goal,” said Brian Molohon, executive director of development.
“For those who’d like to make a difference in the lives of struggling neighbors, this match is a great opportunity to double that impact.”
To help in the effort by ringing at a Red Kettle, visit SalvationArmyNorth.org/kettle.
