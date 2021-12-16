Santa was very busy in the area last weekend, greeting excited kids at three different events in under 24 hours. He first appeared at the Isanti Community Center ahead of the city's free showing of "Jingle All the Way" on Friday, Dec. 10. The next day, he was at both the Isanti County Sheriff's Office's Toy Drive, along with Braham's annual Santa Day at the Braham Community Center.
Submit Your News
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.