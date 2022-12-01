St. Nicholas will make his return to the Braham Event Center next week for its annual Santa Day.
The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Kids of all ages are invited to stop and have their photo taken with Santa Claus. Attendees are encouraged to bring cameras and phones to take the photos.
This event will be different than those held the last two years. Due to the pandemic, Santa was only able to wave at his devoted fans from a Braham Fire Department truck. Last year, a socially distanced event was held, with masks required. No such limitations are planned this year.
As in previous years, Santa’s Shoppe is a featured event. Shoppers can peruse items for sale while listening to music performed by local musicians. Free gift wrapping is offered as well. The event will also feature games and crafts for children.
A breakfast will be served at the event but participation is optional. Children can eat free with one paying adult. Included on the menu are pancakes, egg bake, sausage and more.
The Braham Event Center is located at 655 8th Street SW in Braham.
For more information, visit brahamcenter.org.
