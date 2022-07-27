Sarah Lindahl-Pfieffer has been appointed to serve as the judicial district administrator for the 10th Judicial District. The Minnesota Judicial Council approved the appointment on July 14, 2022. She begins her position on Aug. 3, 2022.
The Honorable Stoney Hiljus, chief judge of the 10th Judicial District, offered the following statement:
“Sarah’s in-depth experience in court administration and deep commitment to public service exemplifies the Tenth Judicial District’s mission and core values. She began her career in court administration in Anoka County 20 years ago, and is returning to the 10th Judicial District as a recognized leader who fosters positive relationships with judges and court staff, collaboration with justice partners, and innovation in court services.”
As a judicial district administrator, Lindahl-Pfieffer will oversee court administration staff in eight counties in the northeast Twin Cities metropolitan area in support of a full range of court operations, including processing and management of all records and files of the court, as well as providing services to the public, other county offices, and the judiciary.
Lindahl-Pfieffer joins the 10th Judicial District after serving in various court administration roles in the Fourth Judicial District (Hennepin County) since 2014. She has served as the judicial district administrator since 2017, after serving as director of operations and the senior manager of family and juvenile courts, the Domestic Abuse Service Center, and centralized services.
She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from St. Cloud State University.
The Tenth Judicial District consists of Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright counties. Forty-five judges serve the district, the second largest of Minnesota’s 10 judicial districts.
