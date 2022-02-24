Scandinavian Feast a huge success

Around 150 people braved the chilly weather on Feb. 6 to feast on lutefisk, Swedish meatballs, potato sausage, and other delicious delights at the Royal Neighbors’ Scandinavian Feast.
The annual event is one of the all-volunteer group’s largest fundraisers, earning more than $3,000. Those funds will be used to support several organizations and individuals around the Braham and Grasston areas.
“I think this is one of the best years for our Scandinavian Feast,” said Bernadine Damann, of the Grasston Chapter 5146.
In addition to the meal, attendees could take part in a silent auction and a Gnome Race. Bruce Danielson, more commonly known in the area as Ole, returned to event to tell good-natured Scandinavian jokes.
Gary and Pamela Richardt traveled from their home in Waite Park for the event.
“The food was delicious,” Pamela said. “People could pick and choose what they wanted and servers filled your plate.
“That event center is beautiful,” she continued. “I’m glad we went.”
Royal Neighbors partnered with Tusen Tack Programs for this event, said Braham Event Center Event Coordinator Kelly Nelson. According to information that was handed out at the feast, Royal Neighbors is actually an insurance company that has been around for 125 years and was started for women by women. The company offers annuities, life and supplemental insurance, and social membership.
Any extra money not needed to run the company goes back to chapters for community service. Royal Neighbors’ mission statement is: Insuring lives, supporting women, and serving our community.
Tusen Tack, a Braham non-profit organization, builds community and enhances the quality of life of residents in East Central Minnesota. It supports the operation of the Alice Studt Library, the Braham Area Food Shelf, Braham Event Center, Kathy’s Kitchen, and the Tusen Tack Thrift Store. The organization is mostly volunteer-run and proceeds are circulated back into the surrounding community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.