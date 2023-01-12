When the Scandinavian Feast returns to the Braham Event Center this month, it will feature all the things attendees have grown to love: great food, great friends and great fellowship.
This year’s feast is set for Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m., and tickets are already selling fast. The dinner will again include lutefisk with white sauce or melted butter; Swedish meatballs and gravy; potato sausage; boiled potatoes; mashed rutabagas; peas; dinner rolls; pickles; and bread pudding.
Although sponsored by the Royal Neighbors of Grasston, the Scandinavian Feast is planned by the staff at the event center and its volunteers. It wasn’t always this way, though.
According to Teresa Kukowski, president of the Royal Neighbors, a lutefisk dinner was first held in 2009 at the Grasston Town Hall “for members of Royal Neighbors only as a celebration of the work the members did during the year.”
In March 2014, the event — still called a lutefisk dinner — moved to the Braham Event Center right after it first opened, Kukowski said, and was used as a fundraiser for the center. It became a Scandinavian Feast in 2017.
At the start, around 50 Royal Neighbors were fed. Now, 150 diners or more are served at the annual feast.
Although the event has changed over the years, one of the constants has been Jan Sward, who has been making the lutefisk since the event was first held in Grasston. The late Dorothy Johnson contacted her to inquire as to whether she would be willing to cater the dinner for the Royal Neighbors, and Sward agreed.
“I’ve been in the kitchen my entire life,” she said. “I used to own Grandma’s Kitchen in Mora for 10 years, and I worked in the People’s Cafe in Cambridge for 18 years.”
Sward comes in early on Sunday morning on the day of the feast to make the lutefisk.
“I have always baked it,” Sward said. “I use stainless steel pans, and I fill up my pans then I put a little salt and drizzle a little butter on it, and then I throw it in to bake. Depending on the size of the fish it takes 35 to 45 minutes to bake. Then we make a cream sauce, and we have melted butter for those who just like that.”
Depending on the number of attendees she will make “a lot. There’s probably about 15 pans of it.”
She cuts each piece down to an 8-to-12-ounce serving size, which will shrink in the oven.
“Some people have had it where it’s overdone and they think it’s slimy,” she said of the texture of the fish. “If it’s cooked nicely it’s really quite flaky. It’s best if it has a little bit of a firm texture. I check it with a fork and I give the fork a little twist, and I’m able to tell if it’s ready.”
Patty and Terry Lind order the food, with the fish coming from Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis. On Sunday morning, Sward and the Linds are accompanied by “a whole crew” who come in to make rolls and side dishes.
“We’re just busy,” Sward said.
The cooks have, over the years, tried to accommodate requests from people who attend the dinner.
“We started with just making peas and then people started asking for rutabagas,” she said. “So now we do peas and rutabagas. I started just cubing the rutabagas, and now we do them mashed. It’s quite a process.”
Right now, because she works in the kitchen at the prison in Rush City, Sward doesn’t have time to volunteer for more than the Scandinavian Feast. She hopes that changes once she retires.
“It’s something I enjoy doing,” she said. “And I grew up with lutefisk, didn’t eat it until I was an older teen, and now I like it. I’ll be fixing it for my mom —she’ll be 99 soon — and my mom and sister and I eat it. “
As for the Scandinavian Dinner, she said, “It’s just fun. I think we do a very nice meal. “
Kelly Nelson, the event coordinator of the event center, arranges the entertainment for the feast with the help of the event center committee.
“The entertainment changes some,” Kukowski said. “To keep the Scandinavian theme, there are gnome races and a silent auction. This year Royal Neighbors have asked an insurance agent to speak about the Royal Neighbors insurance and annuity products.
“We bring the years of scrapbooks created by our Royal Neighbors chapter so non-members can see some of the activities we do.”
Kukowski said that along with the six or so Royal Neighbors volunteers doing food prep and cooking in the kitchen, “10 or so are servers in the food line (and) a couple to take tickets. The number of Royal Neighbor members varies,” she said. “We hope to have eight to 10 members help this year with serving and ticket taking. The event center has many regular volunteers, and they fill in where needed.”
Proceeds for the Scandinavian Feast stay with the event center, and the Royal Neighbors matches the funds raised up to $1,000.
To purchase tickets for the event in advance, visit brahamcenter.org/feast or call 320-396-3177.
