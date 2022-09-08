Schieber running for NB mayor

Hello, my name is Kevin Schieber, and I am running as a candidate to earn the position for Mayor of North Branch. I have lived in North Branch since 2011, and since that time, I have been focused on raising the last two of my four sons, finishing my long-sought goal of earning a college degree, completing two military deployments, and settling into life with my partner and wife, Licia. We have been together for 13 years, and with a blended family of seven children and eight grandchildren, we know that family is so very important in life.
During my career, I previously owned and operated a successful plumbing business, starting from the ground up, and wearing many “hats” to build my company. I have worked for three different federal agencies, in the roles of Engineering Technician, Property Manager, and Project Manager. I have also been a Contracting Officer Representative for all three agencies, with a deep understanding of the many layers of procuring goods and services on behalf of the government. I currently work as an Engineering Technician for an Air Force Reserve base in Minneapolis. I am also on the North Branch Planning Commission and currently serving as commission “Chair”. I previously served three years on the senior enlisted leadership council of my military unit, leading as the council chairperson in 2020-2021.
North Branch needs a mayor who understands its leaders and citizens are one team. I believe in personal and professional accountability. I believe actively listening to others is critical when making evaluations and decisions. I believe that conducting ourselves with high integrity still matters. I believe the power of the city belongs with its citizens. You can follow my campaign @ www.facebook.com/Schieber4Mayor or contact me at Kevin.Schieber@yahoo.com with any questions. Thank you, North Branch!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.