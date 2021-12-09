School district’s final levy lower than predicted

With the voters’ approval of the operating referendum for the Cambridge-Isanti School District, it was obvious the district’s levy on property taxes would go up. After doing all the number crunching with the actual property taxpayer counts, however, it turns out the increase won’t be — on average — as large as predicted.
During the informational sessions leading up to the referendum vote, the district frequently quoted an increase of $12 per month for a property valued at $200,000. According to Finance Director Chris Kampa, the actual number, as was presented during the district’s Truth in Taxation meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2, comes out to be $8.75 per month.
“One of our philosophies when it comes to financial protections is to use conservative estimates,” said Kampa, “so for example we assumed the tax base would only grow 3%, which we knew was fairly conservative. The actual growth rate was around 10%. Since the referendum is a flat amount and the tax base is growing, the result is the individual tax amounts are lower.”
Kampa also noted that one of the promises made by the district during the informational sessions was that the district would apply measures to mitigate the impact on taxpayers. One of the ways to accomplish this, according to Kampa, is to refinance the district’s 2012 A bonds, which he said is also looking more favorable than projected.
Looking towards the future, Kampa said he expects the district’s portion of property taxes to remain level, if not trend downward, barring any unforeseen statute changes from the state.
“This isn’t a ‘one-and-done’ and they shoot up in the future,” Kampa said.
Kampa added that as was promoted during the informational campaign, the district’s portion of taxes on agricultural land will actually go down.
As for expenses, Kampa said that over the last two years, the district has decreased them both years, largely due to the $8.5 million budget cuts the district was forced to make. He added that when looking at where expenses were made, the district spends more than the state average on instruction and less than the average on buildings, support services, and administration.
Kampa concluded by saying if anyone wants to see what the district’s portion of a person’s property taxes is, they can go to the district’s website at c-ischools.org, click on the “Referendum” tab, and then click on “tax calculator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.