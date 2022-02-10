Plowy McPlowFace has eight new friends, including Betty Whiteout and Ctrl Salt Delete, joining the state’s snow fighting fleet. The names were chosen in the Minnesota Department of Transportation “Name a Snowplow” contest. Scoop Dogg will be the new plow coming to District 3, which includes Isanti and Kanabec Counties, among others in Central Minnesota.
Betty Whiteout was the clear contest winner with more than 40,000 votes. After plowing through nearly 60,000 votes, the winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:
Betty Whiteout – District 8 (Willmar/Hutchinson/Marshall area)
Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7 (Mankato/Windom/Worthington area)
The Big Leplowski – District 4 (Moorhead/Detroit Lakes/Morris)
Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District
Scoop Dogg – District 3 (East Central Minnesota)
Blizzard of Oz – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
Edward Blizzardhands – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
The agency invited people to submit creative ideas for snowplow names in December 2021. After receiving more than 22,000 name ideas, MnDOT staff narrowed down the list and selected 50 finalists for the public to vote on.
These 50 names were determined by considering several factors, including how creative or unique the name was, whether it would be understandable or identifiable to broad audiences, and the frequency of submissions.
MnDOT will share additional information on its social media pages once the names are placed on the snowplows.
