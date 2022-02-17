Scouting for Cubs: Isanti pack in need of scouts, volunteers to keep decades-old organization alive

Mark Geving has good memories of his time 50 years ago when he was a Cub Scout in Isanti’s Pack 3523. He liked spending time outdoors and earning badges for identifying different plant species. He enjoyed attending den meetings in his friends’ homes. And donning the iconic blue shirt with the yellow neckerchief? Fuggedaboutit.
“Wearing that Cub Scout uniform was pretty cool back then,” the Isanti resident remembered. “My mom would sew on all the patches I earned. Pretty cool.”
But Geving’s absolute favorite activity was participating in the Pinewood Derby, the classic wood-car racing event in which all of the vehicles are constructed by the scouts themselves, often with a little assistance on the side.
“My dad (Jerry) used to help me in the garage, and that was really special,” Geving said. “It’s really nice remembering how we built the car.”
Pack 3523 is now 57 years old, one of the oldest — if not the oldest — Cub Scout Packs in the state of Minnesota. When the Pack was formed, dozens of kids along with their parents were involved in the program. But in the five decades that have passed, Pack 3523 is seeing its numbers dwindle, and the pandemic over the last two years did the group no favors.
“Our numbers have been in significant decline since Covid,” said Tony Sjodahl, a parent volunteer and an assistant Cub Master. “We have had to strip down a lot of the activities we do simply from lack of leadership and low attendance.
“Our leadership is spread too thin,” Sjodahl added. “We need volunteers. Volunteers would help provide two-deep leadership during den meetings.”
He said that when the number of scouts involved decreases, so does the number of volunteers willing to take part.
“Currently the Isanti Cub Scout program has 27 scouts enrolled,” said Serena Kolk, committee chair with the pack. “Just four years ago when (my family) started, the pack numbers were starting to decline, but they were between 60 and 80 scouts. A few years prior to that they were close to 100 Scouts.
“The decline in membership also means a decline in parents to help volunteer,” she added.
Both Kolk and Sjodahl believe scouting is a valuable activity for children — all children because, Kolk said, Cub Scouts are open to girls as well as boys.
“Before the inclusion of girls in the program, many sisters (of Cub Scouts) were still around the scouting program,” Kolk said. “They would attend events with their brothers — summer camps, meetings — but were not able to gain any of the awards or recognition for their attendance. Now those girls get to go to a meeting where they are building relationships with peers and have a deeper connection to the core values and spirit of a scout.”
As in the beginning of the Boy Scouts of America more than 90 years ago, scouts today adhere to the 12 values: being trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. Allowing females to join is not the only major change the group has seen over the years. Eric Reitz, co-assistant Cub Master with Sjodahl, said that he has seen many changes since he was a Cub 40-plus years ago. Most of those changes lie in the areas of technology — internet safety and cyberbullying, for example.
Additionally, scouts once had a concentration on outdoor activities such as camping and survival skills. These days, The program has increased awareness on diversity and science, technology, engineering and math activities, more commonly known as STEM.
“As a parent with a girl in the program I feel like the camaraderie and spirit of scouting has gotten stronger with the changes in programing,” Kolk said.
But none of these programs can continue without increases numbers. “It’s a good way of get kids exposed to activities that they might not otherwise get to experience,” Reitz said. “Also getting kids into the outdoors and experiencing new things with other kids, they form friendships that will last for years. The same goes for the adults, many new friendships happen among the adults.”
Parents who wish to volunteer can do so for a couple of hours a week to multiple hours a month, Kolk said. “Our entire program is volunteer based, so it really takes a whole village to keep the program running,” she added. “The rewards of the program are having a community to support you and help out your family, and having involvement within your hometown, gaining independence and life skills and watching tomorrow’s leaders build leadership skills in a fun environment.”
Anyone wishing to become a volunteer or to help their kids join scouting can visit the Northern Star BSA website at www.northernstar.org.
“A parent should get their child involved in scouts to limit screen time, encourage social activity, build life skills, and fall in love with the outdoors,” Sjodahl said. “An adult should volunteer because it is food for the soul. Giving your time is an excellent way for one to feel better physically and mentally. The rewards are limited only by the amount of involvement you are looking for.”
Mark Geving, who no longer has direct involvement in scouting, still finds ways to support the organization.
“I don’t pass a table without helping the scouts. They get my money every time,” Geving said. “Whether they are selling popcorn or Christmas wreaths any time I see a scout selling anything, I’m going to put my money there.”
