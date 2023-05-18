Search for new county administrator nears finish line

The Isanti County Board of Commissioners is entering the home stretch of the second round of the selection process for naming a new permanent county administrator.
According to Deputy County Administrator/Human Resources Director Amanda Usher, once the window for submitting applications had closed on May 12, a total of 21 people sent in their resumes. Included in that 21 were two people who had also applied during the first round of the search.
Usher said of those 21 applicants, 11 will be invited to conduct an initial, virtual interview with the same panel as the first round, minus former county administrator Julia Lines. She added that they won’t formally reject the other 10 until after the board has selected its finalists.
That panel will again include Chair Mike Warring and Vice Chair Alan Duff. During the most recent Committee of the Whole meeting, the possibility of changing which commissioners were part of the initial interviews was discussed, however, it was decided for consistency’s sake, the two should remain the same.
The rest of the board, however, will have a bigger say in who advances to the finalist list. Usher said all of the preliminary interviews are being recorded and will be given to all five board members. Usher emphasized the commissioners won’t know the names or any identifiable information of the candidates. The recordings will be anonymously numbered for the board to identify as their desired finalists.
“The expectation will be that they review these before the May 23 COW meeting,” Usher said. “We will then determine who the finalists will be during the COW meeting on May 23.”
Due to data privacy laws, only the names of the selected finalists can be made public.
Usher said the interview of the finalists may take place during the June 6 regular meeting, although that may change. “The agendas have been very full the last several weeks,” she said, “so there has been some discussion around potentially scheduling a special meeting for interviews.”
Following these next finalist interviews, the commissioners will have the choice to either hire one of these finalists or opt to hire interim County Administrator Chad Struss, who was one of the finalists from the first round.
No matter when the interviews take place, Usher said she is confident there is a light at the end of the tunnel. “There are a number of good applicants,” she said. “I am optimistic they will find a qualified administrator at the conclusion of this process.”
