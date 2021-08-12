Second All School Reunion arrives a year later than planned

Immediately after the completion of the first-ever Bluejacket All School Reunion back in 2017, the organizing committee just knew they had to do another one. The success of the event, which took several years to pull together, was just too great. The committee estimated somewhere around 3,000 people took part in it. But the question was, how long between reunions would be short enough to still capture the wave of emotions from this one, but long enough to properly organize it again and keep each reunion feeling special.
It was decided three years should suffice, and the word began to spread to mark everyone’s calendar for August, 2020. Well, as the old saying goes, “the best laid plans of mice and men...” Just like everything else that year, the All School Reunion was put on hold due to COVID-19. The decision was made to push it back one year and hope the pandemic would loosen its grip enough to allow for large gatherings again.
So they waited, and waited, and waited. Finally in March things started looking positive enough to set a date of Aug. 21, 2021. The committee set forth re-planning for the reunion and kept their fingers crossed things wouldn’t decline again. And as of right now, possibly by the skin of their teeth, Aug. 21 will arrive with the reunion taking place again at the Isanti County Fairgrounds.
Because of the success of the first event, the committee didn’t want to completely reinvent the wheel for the second, but at the same time wanted to add some new attractions. The reunion will kick off with an alumni golf event at Purple Hawk at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. That night will also feature a “pre-reunion” street dance on Main Street starting at 8 p.m. featuring the band My Famous Friends.
The reunion itself begins with gates at the fairgrounds opening at noon on Saturday, Aug. 21. There will be a flag ceremony at 1 p.m. to officially kick the reunion off. A faculty meet and greet will take place at 2 p.m. Special entertainment this year will be provided by the popular band The White Sidewalls, who will perform from 3 - 6 p.m. Additionally, there will be two stages providing DJ music, with Midwest Sound on the Main Stage from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Holm Made Sounds offering music and Karaoke on the East stage from 8 p.m. to midnight. Any alumni who wants to relive their band years can bring their instruments for an “Alumni Fest” jam session from 8 - 10 p.m. Finally, a FOGO Fire Performance will take place at 9 p.m.
Throughout the day, there will be a vintage car show, alumni art show, food trucks from popular local businesses such as The Brass Rail and Cambridge Bar and Grill, designated sections for each of the decades of graduating classes, plus “photo opportunities throughout the day.”
Anyone who ever attended school in the Cambridge-Isanti School District, along with teachers or other staff, plus their families, are welcome to attend. Advanced tickets can be purchased through Aug. 18 for $15, plus a $2.55 service fee by going to eventbrite.com and searching for “Bluejacket All School Reunion,” or by clicking on the link located on the Blue Jacket All School Reunion Facebook page. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $20.
