Second Amendment proclamation on next county commissioner meeting agenda

The Isanti County Commissioners are prepared to take an official stance regarding a myriad of gun control bills that are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The exact wording of the proclamation, which will be presented for the board to vote on during their regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, will be different from the original draft presented to the board by Vice Chair Alan Duff.
SHERIFF’S CONCERNS
Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich, who himself has signed a joint letter from Minnesota District 2 sheriffs to state representatives stating their opposition to one particular gun control bill, voiced his concerns over a couple of the sentences referencing his department in the rough draft of Isanti County’s proclamation.
“I read it as ‘the board of commissioners would have the power to direct law enforcement and employees of Isanti County not to enforce any unconstitutional laws.’ What I am concerned with is the commissioner board doesn’t have the power to direct the sheriff to do anything,” Seiberlich said. “I wouldn’t enforce something that is unconstitutional. I just wouldn’t want the language saying that I’m taking your direction. It should be on my shoulders to make that decision.”
The other sentence Seiberlich was concerned about read: “Isanti County recognizes that all gun laws violate the Second Amendment...”
“I need some clarification on this because I have to sign off on all gun permits,” he said. “And if we’re saying it is unconstitutional to not allow somebody to bear arms, are you misleading to people that they can get a firearm when they legally can’t by statute? There are laws in place that govern based on due process. The way I read it, this says those laws don’t matter.”
COUNTY ATTORNEY’S CONCERNS
County Attorney Jeff Edblad was more emphatic with his objections to that part, plus several other parts.
“I’m incredibly concerned about language that states ‘all gun laws violate the Second Amendment,’” Edblad said. “In looking to protect the Second Amendment, this document actually violates Articles 1, 2, and 3 of the Constitution. County Boards don’t have the legal authority as a legislative branch to declare laws unconstitutional. Only the Judicial Branch through the courts can declare laws unconstitutional.
“I don’t want people to think the county board is saying ‘olly olly oxen free,’ anything can happen with a gun in Isanti County,” Edblad said.
He then went on to list a wide variety of scenarios where guns are normally prohibited.
“(Statutes) prohibit people from discharging guns in municipalities, engaging in drive-by shootings, pointing firearms at each other, bringing firearms into the schools, daycare centers, onto school buses, transferring firearms without a background check,” he listed, adding additional statutes prohibit felons and people declared mentally unstable by the courts from owning guns.
“(By saying this), I’m concerned from a public safety standpoint and officer safety standpoint that people think that anything goes in Isanti County,” Edblad concluded.
Additionally, Edblad pointed out another paragraph that in essence gives direction to cities’ police departments, as well as city contractors and subcontractors.
“You don’t have the authority to direct police departments,” Edblad said. “You also don’t have the authority over city contractors and subcontractors.”
Edblad explained how he would shorten the proclamation. “If you’re looking for simplified language supporting the Constitution, I think you can simply pass a resolution stating ‘the Isanti County Board of Commissioners hereby expresses its intent to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the state of Minnesota in its entirety as it relates to the citizens of Isanti County.’”
Edblad, who wasn’t present for the regular meeting where the commissioners abolished the anti-proclamation policy (see article in the March 9 edition of the Star), reiterated why the previous commissioners enacted that policy.
“Initially, there were a number of proposed sanctuary type declarations being passed around the country,” Edblad said. “The Second Amendment was only one of them, but I recall in other jurisdictions there were requests for a sanctuary for abortion rights, for undocumented or illegal immigrants, for the rights of transgender citizens. And the Isanti County Board of Commissioners two years ago recognized that those are issues that don’t directly impact the business of the county board. And to say yes to one of these requests and say no to others potentially puts the board in a position where the decision of saying no is arbitrary and capricious. How can you say yes to this political interest and say no to another political interest?”
While Duff was agreeable with the revisions suggested by Seiberlich, he didn’t want to shorten it to the extent of Edblad’s suggestion. He asked interim County Administrator Chad Struss if he could present a revised proclamation to Seiberlich and Edblad with enough time for them to review it, make any additional recommendations, and then create a final draft that the entire board would then vote on at its March 21 meeting. Struss said he could do that.
Edblad seems to be the only person with an ounce of common sense. This commission thinks it can direct our police department. Perhaps they think that they will determine what laws are to be enforced/recognized. Tell me that's American. Boooo
