Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, has begun. Second Harvest Heartland, Minnesota’s largest food bank, is encouraging Minnesotans to find their nearest participating food shelf and support it with food and/or financial donations. The campaign runs through April 10.
Supply chains remain tight, food prices continue to rise, and food insecurity remains a concern for local families as the burdens of the pandemic persist. According to Feeding America, in 2021 the projected food insecurity rate was 8.6% in Minnesota, up from 7.7% in 2019.
“As much as we wish we could say the toughest parts of the past two years are behind us, we know that hunger persists in every corner of our state. That’s where the critical work of neighborhood food shelves and community organizations comes in,” said Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland. “We are so proud to support our region’s network of food shelves as they work tirelessly to meet local hunger needs, and we encourage everyone to support them during this campaign in whatever way you can.”
As a food bank, Second Harvest Heartland sources and distributes food to its 388 neighborhood food shelf partners. In 2021, the food bank distributed more than 120 million pounds of food to partners, making up, on average, 85% of the food they distributed to neighbors.
Financial donations are stretched the furthest because food shelves can purchase bulk quantities of food that Second Harvest Heartland sources and stores at its Brooklyn Park warehouse.
In general, the most needed food items include meats, fish, and protein (canned tuna, ham or chicken; beef stew, chili, peanut butter, and canned/dried beans); complete meals (pasta and canned sauces, boxed meals, hearty soups) and grains (cereal, rice). Donors are encouraged to check with food shelves before donating, as needs change week to week.
In 2021, the March Campaign raised more than $13 million and collected nearly 6.5 million pounds of food. Funds raised help stock and support the capacity of Minnesota food shelves.
To find a food shelf in your neighborhood to support directly or donate to the campaign, visit the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign website at gmcc.org/march-campaign. If food or financial donations are not possible, inquire about volunteer opportunities.
